Akamai’s Environmental Management System Meets the ISO 14001 Standard

I am pleased to announce that Akamai has achieved a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. We have received official confirmation that Akamai's environmental management system (EMS) conforms with the ISO 14001 standard, demonstrating our commitment to adhering to international best practices for sustainability. This achievement reflects our dedication to upholding stringent environmental standards and our ongoing efforts to minimize our environmental impact.

In reaching this significant achievement, Akamai is now fully equipped to evaluate our environmental footprint conscientiously, identify potential risks and opportunities, and meet the demands and expectations of our valued customers and stakeholders for years to come.