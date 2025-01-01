X
Real Cloud Computing Portability

Choose the right technologies to power different workloads. Eliminate the need to use proprietary services.

Drive innovation with interoperability

Migrate workloads seamlessly across multiple cloud environments with Akamai Cloud’s open standards and open source technologies. By avoiding reliance on a single cloud provider, you unlock flexibility and reduce the risk of vendor lock-in. Embrace true interoperability to drive innovation and streamline development processes.

Easy-to-use, affordable cloud computing

Eliminate vendor lock-in

Migrate workloads across clouds. Use open standards and open source technology. Avoid reliance on a single provider.

Optimize costs

Choose cost-effective options. Benefit from competitive pricing across providers. Avoid pricing constraints.

Innovate with interoperability

Build and deploy apps efficiently. Foster innovation with a wide range of tools, frameworks, and services.

Join a community hub

Collaborate with peers to solve challenges, accelerate development, and troubleshoot through collective expertise.

Drive performance, efficiency, and portability

Learn how our cloud-first approach is aligned with cloud native principles to avoid cloud concentration risk and vendor lock-in.

