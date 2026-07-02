Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Akamai Compute Support

Live support, developer communities, and self-service help for Akamai Cloud

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Service status

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Getting started

Check out our library of getting-started documentation and helpful how-to guides.

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The Akamai Cloud support team is available day and night, in English.

United States

855-454-6633

Brazil

800-892-1236

China

4001-202972

Japan

+81836489823

India

0008000504660

Global

1-609-380-7100

United States

855-454-6633

Brazil

800-892-1236

China

4001-202972

Japan

+81836489823

India

0008000504660

Global

1-609-380-7100

Additional support

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Report a security issue

We’re dedicated to responding to security issues with the platform. You can encrypt your report using our PGP key.

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We encourage reports of any abuse or suspected abuse originating from our network. Please include logs if possible.

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Contact us at support@linode.com if you need help recovering your account credentials or have a general inquiry.

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