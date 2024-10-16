What Is an API Security Checklist?

This API Security Checklist goes beyond a simple collection of API security best practices and is based on the API lifecycle. It starts with planning, proceeds through development and testing, and concludes with operation and protection. It’s essentially a guide for creating a secure software development lifecycle (SDLC) management process for your APIs.

As organizations become increasingly cloud-centric and digital, their APIs (application programming interfaces) grow in scope and scale, increasing their value. APIs now:

Operate at the heart of applications and services that serve your customers and partners, including the latest AI innovations

Are embedded across cloud environments, from the services your developers use to the workloads your engineers lift and shift

Represent revenue streams themselves, helping to grow your business and build a developer ecosystem

However, if you’re like the 84% of IT and security professionals who have experienced API security incidents, you’ve also seen firsthand that APIs are a growing risk. Exposed or misconfigured APIs are prevalent, unprotected, and easy to compromise. What's more, APIs contain instructions on how to access them and get the data sitting behind them. This is a hacker’s dream. There’s no “security through obscurity.” In addition, APIs almost always bring together disparate groups in the organization. These groups may not be able to easily coordinate security, even if they wanted to. The number of APIs simply “out in the wild” further complicates security. Many organizations often don’t even know about all of their APIs, leaving them unmanaged. These dormant, or zombie, APIs are key attack vectors.

The stakes of API security are high. Attacks on APIs can jeopardize an enterprise’s revenue, resilience, and regulatory compliance. Most organizations don’t yet have the right controls and capabilities in place to prevent API attacks. Certainly, many companies have API tools in their existing stack — including API gateways and web application firewalls. But while these tools can offer some protection, they aren’t designed to provide the degree of visibility, real-time security, and continuous testing to defend against modern API attacks.

For these reasons, we developed this API Security Checklist as a more rigorous and methodical approach to securing APIs. At each lifecycle stage, four recommended controls enable a robust API security posture. The stages of this secure SDLC management process are represented in the following chart: