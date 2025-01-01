What Is Cloud Security Architecture?

With cloud services, security responsibilities are shared between the cloud service provider (CSP) and the customer. Under this shared responsibility model, CSPs are responsible for securing the cloud infrastructure — including physical data centers, networks, and hypervisors — with comprehensive security measures. The customer is responsible for protecting its data, securing endpoints, and managing access and configurations within the cloud environment with solutions that include encryption, firewalls, and IAM solutions. Depending on the type of cloud model being used, either CSPs or customers are responsible for securing applications, runtime environments, virtual machines, and networks.

Cloud security architects must design security frameworks with a clear understanding of how these responsibilities are shared to ensure that all aspects of security are addressed without gaps or redundancies.