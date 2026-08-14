OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications 2026 ：エージェンティックAIの進化と求められるセキュリティ

Gal Meiri
Gal Meiri is a Senior AI Security Research Manager at Akamai and leads a group of security researchers and data scientists focused on securing generative AI applications and agentic workflows. His research examines emerging threats across the AI attack surface, and his work spans offensive and defensive AI security by building protection capabilities for securing AI interactions at runtime. Gal is also a public speaker who presents the latest threat intelligence at leading security conferences and industry events.