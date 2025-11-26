Most enterprises have a lot that needs to go right to deliver digital services: clouds, networks, APIs. When we think about the complicated environments that applications need to run in successfully, the topology of the network landscape that they need to traverse, and the customer expectation. All those things have to go right in order to create an experience that the customer is excited about.



We provide continuous proactive monitoring of applications for large distributed global organizations, really with the goal of making sure that their applications are running as they expect and that they conform with both the business rules and regulatory requirements that are necessary. We need to have visibility

into application performance and business rules conformance from all over the globe.



We want to support use cases like geofencing and data governance. That requires that we have a distributed architecture right from the start. It was really key for us to think through what are the performance requirements and scaling opportunities for our solution, and who was the partner that was going to be best suited to help us now, but also be able to scale with us as our customer base grows?



It felt like Akamai was the right level of engagement and as well as the right toolset. Migrating to the Akamai platform really gave us an opportunity to review and simplify our internal infrastructure. It gave us a lot of flexibility to be able to revisit architectural choices because of constraints from other platforms.



It's a real privilege to work with Akamai in this aspect. Akamai serves some of the most important brands in the world. And as we think about ourselves as an early-stage company, access to servicing these organizations would really not be something we could do today.



And so Akamai not only accelerates our ability to serve and scale, but also allows us to do so in a way that we're adding value to the Akamai solutions. And so we can tell a much bigger story and be part of a much bigger platform offering rather than being yet another point solution and yet another dashboard.



So being part of this ecosystem has been a real accelerant to both us from our business perspective, but also in terms of the story we can tell.