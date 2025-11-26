“Akamai 不仅帮助我们达成了规模化服务交付目标，更促使我们重新思考自身的规模化服务能力边界。”——APIContext 首席产品官兼首席营销官 Jamie Beckland
实现覆盖全球的持续 API 监控能力
提升复杂环境中的监测能力
APIContext 首席执行官 Mayur Upadhyaya 解释道：“如今互联网上的大多数交易，尤其是金融、医疗和航空等受监管行业中的交易，都是通过 API 完成的。但绝大多数传统的正常运行时间与可观测性工具都是为 Web 应用而设计的，而非针对 API 打造。”
与传统的可观测性工具不同，APIContext 能够主动对 API 层进行测试和监控，而该层正是数字交付链中脆弱性高且长期缺乏足够观测的环节。它通过由外到内的持续监控来弥补这一缺口，在性能瓶颈、配置错误和合规性问题影响最终用户之前，就能将其识别和标记出来。这套综合监控方法有助于企业保障 API 按预期运行，并符合相关法规和业务政策。
正如 Upadhyaya 所言：“目录服务与应用程序之间存在一个脆弱的中间环节，这正是开发人员面临的真正痛点。我们创立 APIContext，就是为了帮助企业在这些隐性问题升级恶化之前，精准识别并解决它们。”
Akamai Cloud 强力赋能
APIContext 选择 Akamai，是因为其具备扩展监控规模所需的性能、灵活性与支持能力。APIContext 首席产品官兼首席营销官 Jamie Beckland 解释道：“我们的核心平台在 Akamai Cloud 上运行，同时集成了 Akamai Managed Database Service，还采用了 Linode Kubernetes Engine、StackScripts、NodeBalancers 和 Terraform 等工具来简化部署流程。”
借助这一基础架构，APIContext 能够从所有 Akamai 核心计算区域发起综合测试，从而在整个应用程序生命周期中提供独立的端到端监测能力。凭借这套架构，APIContext 可满足企业客户在混合云和多云环境中，对灵活性、可迁移性和业务韧性的需求。
此外，APIContext 还扩展了遥测功能，实现与 Akamai DataStream 的集成，使客户能够将外部性能数据与内部系统运行状况进行关联分析。APIContext 还与 Akamai 解决方案（包括 API Security）深度集成。通过对从客户端请求到源端响应的整个 API 链路进行端到端监控，Akamai 客户能够监测边缘节点之外的 API 行为，同时 Akamai 会在其边缘和云平台内完成流量保护与分发交付。
Upadhyaya 继续道：“这套组合方案的威力极大。客户既能获得更详尽的遥测数据和更出色的问题分级处理，还能避免性能问题影响用户体验。”
专为可迁移性打造
据 Beckland 介绍，在 APIContext 对云服务行业进行综合评估时，Akamai 不仅凭借其过硬的技术实力，还因其开放协同的合作方式脱颖而出。他表示：“Akamai 团队帮助我们重新审视架构、优化部署流程，让我们充满信心地实现规模化扩展。我们顺利完成了服务组件化拆分和容器化改造，获得了充分的灵活性，得以面向全球更多环境和客户提供服务。”
这种灵活性对 APIContext 的企业客户至关重要，其中多数客户运行的都是混合多云环境。APIContext 能够为这些环境提供稳定支撑，既取决于其自身的可迁移性，也取决于 Akamai 遍布全球的云基础架构。
Beckland 继续道：“我们服务的企业需要从全球多端点获取可视能力，而 Akamai 的全球覆盖网络可以帮助我们实现这一目标。”
“我们将先进的综合监控技术与一系列 Akamai 产品相结合，助力企业主动识别并解决 API 性能瓶颈、安全漏洞与合规性缺口。”——APIContext 首席执行官 Mayur Upadhyaya
在问题造成影响前洞察先机
APIContext 为共同客户带来的宝贵优势之一，是其能够快速精准定位问题的根本原因，即便在复杂的多供应商环境中亦是如此。
Beckland 表示：“API 并非孤立存在。我们提供遥测数据，帮助企业判断问题是出在应用程序、基础架构还是第三方提供商身上。”
Upadhyaya 表示：“Akamai 的客户可以非常轻松地将我们由外到内的测试结果与 DataStream 中的实际运行情况进行关联比对。”此类洞察能力使团队能够在问题影响终端用户之前，就识别出低质 DNS 提供商或流量路径配置错误等隐患。
有这么一个案例，APIContext 帮助一家全球交易平台发现了关键 DNS 配置错误，该错误导致其所在区域以外的其他区域的响应速度放缓。Upadhyaya 解释道：“他们此前进行了内部测试，但未能发现这个问题。通过由外到内的测试，再加上与 Akamai 的集成，我们迅速锁定了这个问题，帮助客户避免了供应商之间相互推诿责任的情况。”
实现持续价值交付
对于 APIContext 而言，与 Akamai 的合作不止停留在基础架构层面，更在于帮助客户更快、更持续地创造价值。据 Upadhyaya 介绍，依托 Akamai，APIContext 为自身产品找到了一个更为简单的市场切入点。“例如，当客户将我们的综合监控系统与 Akamai API Security 解决方案相结合时，整套方案的价值优势会变得更加突出。”
由于 API 的权责通常分散于开发、安全、合规等多个团队，Akamai 与 APIContext 的联手能够支持企业内部实现更广泛的跨团队协作与更强大的监测能力。Upadhyaya 补充道：“我们正在让 API 的可靠性与安全性超越单纯的技术范畴，同时赋能更广泛的利益相关方，使他们能够参与进来并采取有效行动。”
此外，Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program 为 APIContext 开辟了新的商业机遇。Upadhyaya 表示：“Akamai 为全球一些最具影响力的品牌提供服务。仅凭我们自身的实力还无法与这些企业建立关系。与 Akamai 合作加速了我们的服务交付与规模扩张能力，使我们能够作为 Akamai 生态系统的一份子，服务更广阔的市场，讲述更宏大的发展愿景。”
专为现代数字时代打造
随着对可观测性和性能监控的需求持续攀升，APIContext 将其与 Akamai 的合作关系视为持续创新与业务拓展的基石。Beckland 表示：“每时每秒的停机都会导致收入损失、打乱工作流程并削弱用户信任。APIContext 与 Akamai 的合作，能为企业提供所需的监测能力与扩展能力，确保其 API 在所有运营区域都能稳定运行。”
Beckland 总结道：“随着我们业务的持续发展，Akamai 的基础架构将继续为我们的规模化扩展提供坚实支撑。我们很高兴能够拓展业务覆盖范围，同时帮助客户保障其任务关键型 API 能够满足现代数字世界的各类需求。”
视频字幕全文：
Most enterprises have a lot that needs to go right to deliver digital services: clouds, networks, APIs. When we think about the complicated environments that applications need to run in successfully, the topology of the network landscape that they need to traverse, and the customer expectation. All those things have to go right in order to create an experience that the customer is excited about.
We provide continuous proactive monitoring of applications for large distributed global organizations, really with the goal of making sure that their applications are running as they expect and that they conform with both the business rules and regulatory requirements that are necessary. We need to have visibility
into application performance and business rules conformance from all over the globe.
We want to support use cases like geofencing and data governance. That requires that we have a distributed architecture right from the start. It was really key for us to think through what are the performance requirements and scaling opportunities for our solution, and who was the partner that was going to be best suited to help us now, but also be able to scale with us as our customer base grows?
It felt like Akamai was the right level of engagement and as well as the right toolset. Migrating to the Akamai platform really gave us an opportunity to review and simplify our internal infrastructure. It gave us a lot of flexibility to be able to revisit architectural choices because of constraints from other platforms.
It's a real privilege to work with Akamai in this aspect. Akamai serves some of the most important brands in the world. And as we think about ourselves as an early-stage company, access to servicing these organizations would really not be something we could do today.
And so Akamai not only accelerates our ability to serve and scale, but also allows us to do so in a way that we're adding value to the Akamai solutions. And so we can tell a much bigger story and be part of a much bigger platform offering rather than being yet another point solution and yet another dashboard.
So being part of this ecosystem has been a real accelerant to both us from our business perspective, but also in terms of the story we can tell.
视频字幕全文：
APIContext 简介
APIContext 提供全面的 API 监控与可观测性解决方案，助力企业优化 API 性能、降低风险、确保合规性，并打造卓越的产品体验。
关于 Akamai
Akamai 是一家致力于为 AI 驱动的世界提供动力与安全防护的云服务公司。我们的云计算平台将高性能云计算从核心扩展至边缘，助力企业构建并扩展下一代 AI 应用，同时提供全面的多层安全防护，守护企业免受不断演变的网络威胁侵扰。如需了解有关 Akamai Technologies 的详细信息，请访问 akamai.com/zh 和 akamai.com/zh/blog，或者扫描下方二维码，关注我们的微信公众号。