Ceeblue 是一家总部位于荷兰的超低延迟流媒体创新企业，它面临着一项挑战，即需要在紧迫的时间内为一家体育博彩客户交付亚秒级流媒体服务，同时还需确保客户现有的基于 Akamai 的工作流不受影响。为应对不可预测的流量激增，并在不牺牲速度的前提下实现全球覆盖，Ceeblue 开始直接与 Akamai 开发团队开展合作。通过在 Akamai 云计算和内容交付服务上运行 WebRTS 技术及 Media Fabric 平台，Ceeblue 成功实现了大规模实时流媒体交付，同时最大限度地减少了对客户运营的影响。借助 Akamai 的 Accelerated Compute 能力，它为未来的创新奠定了基础，同时也为更快速地过渡到亚秒级流媒体服务铺平了道路。
“通过与 Akamai 合作，我们已成功实现全球范围内亚秒级的端到端延迟，且全程快速无中断。”— Ceeblue 首席商务官 Lawton Cheney
交付推动收入增长的实时视频
突破定制化视频交付基础架构的局限，实现亚秒级流媒体服务
Ceeblue 专注于视频直播领域中的一个小众领域：超低延迟交付。其 Media Fabric 平台专为 500 毫秒以内的流媒体服务而设计。Ceeblue 首席商务官 Lawton Cheney 表示：“对于网络博彩和体育博彩来说，更低的延迟更有可能提升客户参与度并为公司创造更高的收入。”
多年来，Ceeblue 一直运营着一个定制化的多协议 CDN，该 CDN 支持包括 WebRTC 和高效流媒体协议 (HESP) 在内的多种协议。尽管其屡获殊荣的交付模式功能强大，但它要求客户更换现有的交付提供商，这往往会在商业或运营层面上造成阻碍。
为了克服这一障碍，Ceeblue 开发了 WebRTS，这是一种专为在全球规模的标准 CDN 上实现亚秒级延迟而设计的协议。它占用的带宽更少，可在网络拥塞时避免缓冲卡顿，并确保紧跟直播进度，从而提供无缝的观看体验。对于广播公司、网络博彩和体育博彩来说，这将转化为更高的参与度、更长的投注窗口和更高的收入。
Cheney 表示：“WebRTS 令人振奋之处在于，我们终于能够在传统基础架构上运行业务，并与拥有世界一流网络的成熟提供商合作。拥有全球分布式基础架构的 Akamai 显然是不二之选。”
满足全球体育直播流媒体的需求
一家大型体育直播客户的燃眉之急为 Ceeblue 提供了检验该模式的绝佳机会。体育流媒体带来独特的挑战：在赛事期间，流量会出现激增，观众的涌入往往无法预测。此外，该客户急需立即迁移至新服务，同时尽可能减少对现有工作流的修改。
为此，Ceeblue 携手 Akamai，展开了一场为期 40 天的项目攻坚战。Cheney 回忆道：“那种感觉，就像是我们的团队已经合作了多年一样。深知 Akamai 有能力可靠地交付如此规模的活动，让我们倍感放心。”
无缝畅享大规模低延迟交付带来的优势
关键优势在于客户无需重新设计视频流或重新协商合同条款。Cheney 表示：“上手过程快速、简单，并且客户不必迁移 DRM 或其他组件。”
同样重要的是，客户能够无缝畅享 Ceeblue 的 Media Fabric 平台所带来的优势。WebRTS 采用分段传输架构，并且支持 DRM。此外，其与协议无关的设计使得在 Akamai 的全球分布式基础架构上实现实时流媒体传输成为可能，并且几乎无需更改现有工作流程。随着 Ceeblue 的源站被部署在 Akamai 网络内，客户在未增加额外开销的情况下实现了性能提升。
Cheney 继续说道：“Akamai 助力该客户在全球范围内交付了亚秒级流媒体服务，其规模优势与韧性能够应对各类突发大大规模访问和不可预测的流量激增。”
使用 Akamai 的全球分布式基础架构进行视频流媒体传输
展望未来：在边缘利用加速计算
Ceeblue 将 WebRTS 视为未来体育 OTT 转播及更多领域的基石。通过与 Akamai 合作，Ceeblue 让从 HTTP 直播流媒体 (HLS) 向亚秒级流媒体的迁移变得易如反掌，而不再是一项费时费力且成本高昂的任务。Cheney 表示：“凭借其在分发与源站方面的效率，WebRTS 为解决延迟问题提供了一种可行且低成本的替代方案。”
Ceeblue 也在探索进一步提升性能和效率的新方法。通过利用边缘的 Akamai Essential Compute 和 Accelerated Compute，该公司计划将计算密集型的编码、转码及数据包处理任务分载至更靠近用户的位置。
Cheney 总结道：“借助边缘的 CPU 和 VPU，我们可以将编码任务向外迁移、进一步降低 RTT，并做出更明智的交付决策。这实现了计算与交付的紧密结合，从而提高了效率、可扩展性和体验质量。”
视频字幕全文：
We're here at Ceeblue. What we specialize is in live delivery, which is a niche here within even the video space.
As opposed to maybe our competitors, we actually work with all of the protocols that can achieve low latency.
So we started out managing a WebRTC/CDN, which we still do. We are fond of HESP. We think it's good technology. And we authored something called WebRTS, and released that a year ago.
Low latency or ultra-low latency. So sub-2 seconds, sub-1 second, even sub-500 milliseconds from a sports arena or studio to viewer is what we consider ultra-low latency or real-time.
Why is it important? Well, some of our customers are in the sports betting and what they call the iGaming space. And not only makes it a much more enjoyable, coherent experience for their consumers, but it also becomes a business calculation for them because it means that they can have that many more games or events for their customers to participate in.
In other spaces, it really has to do with customer experience and financial modeling, like live shopping.
You can have more shoppers participate.
Some of our customers do corporate communication, and there they just want the best experience possible. And that's just ...
It's not a financial situation, it's an aesthetic situation, and they find it very important.
So a large mutual customer of Akamai's and ours at Ceeblue had an emergency need for us to collaborate together to make sure that our customer was well served in a stable, ultra-low-latency environment.
And that became the catalyst for Akamai and Ceeblue to work together.
It was a real emergency use case.
And that's actually one of the reasons that we sleep better at night right now, because we're running certain projects across Akamai, and we know that they've got the infrastructure there, and it's just going to work.
We're very pleased to be running a managed origin within the Akamai infrastructure on Akamai Cloud that's delivering solely across the Akamai CDN.
Now we can partner up with some very large infrastructure companies, use traditional infrastructure, and you get low latency or ultra-low latency with WebRTS.
视频字幕全文：
Ceeblue 简介
Ceeblue是一家总部位于荷兰的实时流媒体创新企业，致力于在全球范围内提供延迟低于 500 毫秒的视频直播服务。作为亚秒级 WebRTS 框架的开创者，以及 WebRTC 和 HESP 领域的资深专业化公司，他们凭借卓越的性能、韧性与灵活性，成功突破了现有实时技术的局限。其 API 优先、与协议无关的平台能够为 OTT 广播公司、体育直播、网络博彩、直播带货、在线拍卖、体育博彩等众多领域赋能，面向全球海量用户提供高质量服务。
关于 Akamai
Akamai 是一家致力于为 AI 驱动的世界提供动力与安全防护的云服务公司。我们的云计算平台将高性能云计算从核心扩展至边缘，助力企业构建并扩展下一代 AI 应用，同时提供全面的多层安全防护，守护企业免受不断演变的网络威胁侵扰。如需了解有关 Akamai Technologies 的详细信息，请访问 akamai.com/zh 和 akamai.com/zh/blog，或者扫描下方二维码，关注我们的微信公众号。