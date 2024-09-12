How Distributed Cloud Computing Meets Modern User Demand

Our own initiative to migrate key workloads to our own cloud architecture, known as Project Cirrus, achieved similar impressive results. This strategic move led to a 40% reduction in costs in the first year, with projections to reach 70% cost savings in the second year.

Additionally, Project Cirrus delivered an 80% reduction in data pipeline round-trip times and a 70% increase in overall application performance. Our own use case highlights the significant operational improvements and cost efficiencies that can be realized through strategic cloud optimization.

To learn more about how we gained control of our cloud costs, download our white paper How Akamai Slashed Its Public Cloud Costs by 40%.