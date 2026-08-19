Konstantin Zilberberg is a Senior Product Architect at Akamai, where he leads the design and evolution of AI- and ML-powered Abuse and Fraud Prevention solutions. His work spans product strategy, system architecture, and advanced infrastructure, including an MLOps platform, with a focus on building scalable, real-time detection platforms that balance accuracy, reliability, and operational efficiency. Konstantin works at the intersection of data science, engineering, and product, translating complex threat landscapes and AI/ML capabilities into resilient, customer-focused security solutions that continuously adapt to emerging attacks.