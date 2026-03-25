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Konstantin Zilberberg

enior Product Architect

Konstantin Zilberberg is a Senior Product Architect at Akamai, where he leads the design and evolution of AI- and ML-powered Abuse and Fraud Prevention solutions. His work spans product strategy, system architecture, and advanced infrastructure, including an MLOps platform, with a focus on building scalable, real-time detection platforms that balance accuracy, reliability, and operational efficiency. Konstantin works at the intersection of data science, engineering, and product, translating complex threat landscapes and AI/ML capabilities into resilient, customer-focused security solutions that continuously adapt to emerging attacks.

Posts by Konstantin Zilberberg

Machine Learning Operations: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

March 25, 2026Konstantin Zilberberg

Learn how Akamai evolved to a unified MLOps platform that improves accuracy and reduces false positives and false negatives in real-time security decisions.

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