Stop Ransomware with Microsegmentation

In the last two years, 79% of enterprises experienced or detected a ransomware attack. Ransomware is more dangerous than ever. AI makes it smarter, and ransomware as a service makes it easier. However, the role of lateral movement remains constant; in a flat network, ransomware can move freely and find its target. Currently, 92% of organizations use basic segmentation to secure their networks, but basic segmentation cannot help you stay ahead of ransomware. Microsegmentation, on the other hand, can. With microsegmentation, you can see applications and assets across your environment and understand how they communicate. You can set precise policies to stop lateral movement and contain ransomware, as well as detect and respond to high-risk access attempts. Enterprises using microsegmentation contain ransomware attacks up to 33% faster. Let this be the year you stop worrying about ransomware and start using microsegmentation.