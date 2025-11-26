Ceeblue specializes in a niche even within live video streaming: ultra-low-latency delivery. Its Media Fabric platform was designed for sub-500-millisecond streaming. “For iGaming and sports betting in particular, lower latency increases the probability of driving customer engagement and higher revenue,” said Lawton Cheney, CCO of Ceeblue.

For years, Ceeblue has run a custom-built, multi-protocol CDN that supports, among others, WebRTC and High-Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP). While powerful, its award-winning delivery model requires customers to switch from their current delivery providers, which often creates friction from a business or logistical standpoint.

To overcome this blocker, Ceeblue built WebRTS, a protocol designed for subsecond latency on standard CDNs at global scale. It uses less bandwidth, avoids buffering under congestion, and keeps streams locked to live for a seamless viewer experience. For broadcasters, iGaming, and sports betting, that translates into higher engagement, longer betting windows, and greater revenue.

“What excites us about WebRTS is that we can finally run on traditional infrastructure and partner with established providers that have already built world-class networks. Akamai, with its globally distributed infrastructure, was an obvious choice,” said Cheney.