We're here at Ceeblue.
What we specialize is in live delivery, which is a niche here
within even the video space.
As opposed to maybe our competitors, we actually work with all of the protocols
that can achieve low latency.
So we started out managing a WebRTC/CDN, which we still do.
We are fond of HESP.
We think it's good technology.
And we authored something called WebRTS,
and released that a year ago.
Low latency or ultra-low latency.
So sub-2 seconds, sub-1 second, even sub-500 milliseconds from
a sports arena or studio to viewer is what we consider ultra-low
latency or real-time.
Why is it important?
Well, some of our customers are in the sports betting and what
they call the iGaming space.
And not only makes it a much more enjoyable,
coherent experience for their consumers, but it also becomes a business calculation
for them because it means that they can have that many more games or events
for their customers to participate in.
In other spaces, it really has to do with customer
experience and financial modeling, like live shopping.
You can have more shoppers participate.
Some of our customers do corporate communication, and there they just
want the best experience possible. And that's just ...
It's not a financial situation, it's an aesthetic situation,
and they find it very important.
So a large mutual customer of Akamai's and ours at Ceeblue
had an emergency need for us to collaborate together to make sure
that our customer was well served in a stable, ultra-low-latency environment.
And that became the catalyst for Akamai and Ceeblue to work together.
It was a real emergency use case.
And that's actually one of the reasons that we sleep better at night right now,
because we're running certain projects across Akamai,
and we know that they've got the infrastructure there,
and it's just going to work.
We're very pleased to be running a managed origin within the Akamai infrastructure
on Akamai Cloud that's delivering solely across the Akamai CDN.
Now we can partner up with some very large infrastructure companies, use traditional
infrastructure, and you get low latency or ultra-low latency with WebRTS.