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​​Ceeblue Delivered Subsecond Streaming on Akamai

Live streaming pioneer optimized ultra-low-latency streaming for live sports and betting on Akamai’s global infrastructure

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“With Akamai, we have demonstrated a quick, nondisruptive path to subsecond end-to-end latencies worldwide.”

Lawton Cheney, CCO, Ceeblue

Delivering real-time video that drives revenue

Ceeblue, a Netherlands-based innovator in ultra-low-latency streaming, faced the challenge of delivering subsecond streams for a sports betting customer on an accelerated timeline while keeping the customer’s Akamai-based workflows intact. Needing the capacity to handle unpredictable traffic surges and support global reach without compromising on speed, Ceeblue began collaborating directly with Akamai’s development team. By running its WebRTS technology and Media Fabric platform on Akamai cloud computing and content delivery services, Ceeblue delivered real-time streaming at scale with minimal disruption to the customer’s operations. It also created a foundation for future innovation with Akamai’s accelerated compute capabilities, and laid the groundwork for even faster transitions to subsecond streaming.

Taking subsecond streaming beyond custom-built video delivery infrastructure

Ceeblue specializes in a niche even within live video streaming: ultra-low-latency delivery. Its Media Fabric platform was designed for sub-500-millisecond streaming. “For iGaming and sports betting in particular, lower latency increases the probability of driving customer engagement and higher revenue,” said Lawton Cheney, CCO of Ceeblue. 

For years, Ceeblue has run a custom-built, multi-protocol CDN that supports, among others, WebRTC and High-Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP). While powerful, its award-winning delivery model requires customers to switch from their current delivery providers, which often creates friction from a business or logistical standpoint.

To overcome this blocker, Ceeblue built WebRTS, a protocol designed for subsecond latency on standard CDNs at global scale. It uses less bandwidth, avoids buffering under congestion, and keeps streams locked to live for a seamless viewer experience. For broadcasters, iGaming, and sports betting, that translates into higher engagement, longer betting windows, and greater revenue.

“What excites us about WebRTS is that we can finally run on traditional infrastructure and partner with established providers that have already built world-class networks. Akamai, with its globally distributed infrastructure, was an obvious choice,” said Cheney.

Meeting the demands of live sports streaming globally

Ceeblue got an opportunity to prove this model when a large sports streaming customer faced an urgent need. Sports streaming presents unique challenges: Traffic patterns spike during events, with audiences surging unpredictably. In addition, this customer needed to transition to the new service almost immediately, with as few modifications to its current workflow as possible.

To enable this, Ceeblue and Akamai joined forces on an intense 40-day project. “It was as if our teams had worked together for years,” Cheney recalled. “Knowing Akamai’s capacity to reliably deliver events of this scale gave us peace of mind.”

Seamlessly enjoying the advantages of low-latency delivery at scale

A key win was that the customer didn’t need to re-architect video flows or renegotiate contracts. “The onboarding was fast and easy, and the customer didn’t have to migrate DRM or other components,” Cheney said. 

Just as important was that the customer seamlessly enjoyed the advantage of Ceeblue’s Media Fabric platform. WebRTS is segmented and DRM-ready. Plus, its protocol-agnostic design makes real-time streaming on Akamai’s globally distributed infrastructure possible with almost no changes to existing workflows. With Ceeblue’s origin deployed inside the Akamai network, the customer saw improved performance without additional overhead.

“Akamai delivered our subsecond streams globally for this customer, with the scale and resiliency to absorb flash crowds and unpredictable spikes,” Cheney continued.

Using Akamai’s globally distributed infrastructure for video streaming

From that collaboration, Ceeblue began running a managed origin on Akamai Cloud, Akamai’s distributed cloud platform offering a blend of edge and centralized cloud computing services. It also started delivering streaming content across Akamai’s global network of servers that caches content near users to speed delivery and cut latency.

WebRTS delivers subsecond latency across Akamai’s globally distributed architecture, without forcing broadcasters to choose between speed and scale. Cheney said, “Akamai’s infrastructure and cloud computing services enable us to bring to life our vision for powering high-stakes broadcasts with WebRTS.”

Looking ahead: Harnessing accelerated compute at the edge

Ceeblue sees WebRTS as a cornerstone for future sports OTT broadcasting and beyond. By partnering with Akamai, Ceeblue makes transitioning from HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) to subsecond streaming more of a flip of a switch than a laborious and costly undertaking. “With its delivery and origin efficiency, WebRTS offers a viable, lower-cost alternative for solving latency issues,” Cheney said.

Ceeblue is also exploring new ways to push performance and efficiency further. By leveraging Akamai Essential Compute and Accelerated Compute at the edge, it envisions offloading compute-heavy encoding, transcoding, and packet processing closer to users.

“With CPUs and VPUs at the edge, we could shift encoding outward, cut RTT further, and make smarter delivery decisions. That ties compute and delivery tightly together for better efficiency, scalability, and quality of experience,” Cheney concluded.

We're here at Ceeblue.

 

What we specialize is in live delivery, which is a niche here

 

within even the video space.

 

As opposed to maybe our competitors, we actually work with all of the protocols

 

that can achieve low latency.

 

So we started out managing a WebRTC/CDN, which we still do.

 

We are fond of HESP.

 

We think it's good technology.

 

And we authored something called WebRTS,

 

and released that a year ago.

 

Low latency or ultra-low latency.

 

So sub-2 seconds, sub-1 second, even sub-500 milliseconds from

 

a sports arena or studio to viewer is what we consider ultra-low

 

latency or real-time.

 

Why is it important?

 

Well, some of our customers are in the sports betting and what

 

they call the iGaming space.

 

And not only makes it a much more enjoyable,

 

coherent experience for their consumers, but it also becomes a business calculation

 

for them because it means that they can have that many more games or events

 

for their customers to participate in.

 

In other spaces, it really has to do with customer

 

experience and financial modeling, like live shopping.

 

You can have more shoppers participate.

 

Some of our customers do corporate communication, and there they just

 

want the best experience possible. And that's just ...

 

It's not a financial situation, it's an aesthetic situation,

 

and they find it very important.

 

So a large mutual customer of Akamai's and ours at Ceeblue

 

had an emergency need for us to collaborate together to make sure

 

that our customer was well served in a stable, ultra-low-latency environment.

 

And that became the catalyst for Akamai and Ceeblue to work together.

 

It was a real emergency use case.

 

And that's actually one of the reasons that we sleep better at night right now,

 

because we're running certain projects across Akamai,

 

and we know that they've got the infrastructure there,

 

and it's just going to work.

 

We're very pleased to be running a managed origin within the Akamai infrastructure

 

on Akamai Cloud that's delivering solely across the Akamai CDN.

 

Now we can partner up with some very large infrastructure companies, use traditional

 

infrastructure, and you get low latency or ultra-low latency with WebRTS.

About Ceeblue

Ceeblue is a Netherlands-based innovator in real-time streaming, delivering sub-500-ms live video at global scale. Known as the creators of the subsecond WebRTS framework and as WebRTC and HESP specialists, they solve the limitations of existing real-time technologies with unmatched performance, resilience, and flexibility. Their API-first, protocol-agnostic platform powers OTT broadcasters, sports streaming, iGaming, live shopping, live auctions, sportsbooks, and more to unlimited audiences across the globe, without sacrificing quality.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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