What Are Compute Instances?

Compute instances enable organizations to scale rapidly, providing access to immense computing resources on demand. When an organization deploys a new web application, for example, the ability to add computing power on demand allows the organization to accommodate enormous spikes in usage, without the delays and expense of installing additional servers or building out new data centers. Organizations can deploy multiple compute instances simultaneously to handle the increased demand, making it easier to scale applications efficiently.

Cloud instances are also essential to redundancy in the cloud. They enable organizations to cost-effectively access additional computing power for creating redundant processes, load-balancing workloads, or improving fault tolerance by rerouting traffic when one component experiences an outage or degraded performance. Instances launched in different regions or availability zones can further improve fault tolerance and ensure business continuity. Even a single instance can benefit from high availability features provided by the cloud, ensuring reliability and uptime. Compute instances also provide additional storage for replicating data.