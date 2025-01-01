What Is DevOps?

DevOps is a software development methodology that combines the practices of development (Dev) and operations (Ops). It focuses on improving collaboration, communication, and integration between software developers and IT operations teams. By automating processes, using agile methodologies, and adopting continuous delivery practices, DevOps aims to create a more efficient and reliable software development lifecycle.

The term “DevOps” is a portmanteau of the words “development” and “operations.” Software developer and IT consultant Patrick Debois coined the phrase in 2009. It refers to combining the previously separate processes of software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops), which was responsible for deploying software into production. DevOps isn't a specific technology, nor is it a standard. Rather, it’s an idea — and an associated set of practices — that changes IT culture and the traditional methods of creating software.

DevOps came into being, in part, as agile methodologies accelerated the pace of software delivery processes. The traditional “waterfall” approach to software development involves gathering requirements and realizing them through lengthy coding cycles. Coding a new version of an application might take six months or a year. When the developers were done, they would, as the saying goes, “throw it over the wall” to IT operations, who'd go through their own laborious process of implementing it in the production environment.

The development and operations teams were almost always separate and managed by different people. They might even be in different organizational units. Tensions were constant, with finger-pointing and complaints about code not being ready for production, or operations people being overly strict about their requirements, and so forth. Operations might respond to new code by “throwing it back over the wall” for corrections. However, with agile development throwing code “over the wall” as often as multiple times a day, these tensions and operational frictions became untenable. Something had to give.

The solution was to merge the development and operations processes into a single workflow. The teams would also merge, to the greatest extent possible. This is DevOps, a situation where developers and operations people (as well as testing and QA) work in a collaborative, continuous process that pushes code into production as quickly and smoothly as possible. New, specialized tooling automates many of the steps. It’s not a utopia, but DevOps has indeed eased many of the old tensions and sped up the process of getting high-quality code into production.