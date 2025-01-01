What Is CI/CD?

CI/CD stands for continuous integration/continuous deployment. It’s a software development practice that involves automating the process of integrating code changes from multiple developers into a shared repository, testing those changes, and deploying them to production environments. By automating the software release process, CI/CD aims to improve collaboration, increase productivity, and reduce the time it takes to deliver new features or bug fixes to end users.

The practice of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) of software code is an area of the technology trade that people tend to discuss without completely understanding. Most of us have a general sense of what CI/CD is about, but if you are an actual stakeholder in software development, it pays to get the details right. That’s the purpose of this article.

One reason that CI/CD can be confusing is that it’s at once an idea, a set of practices and processes, and a sprawling toolset. It’s related to, but different from, DevOps and agile software development methodologies. Doing DevOps and agile doesn’t mean you are automatically doing CI/CD.

The purpose of CI/CD is to make software development organizations work more quickly and precisely‌ — ‌rolling out features that users want at a rapid pace. CI/CD crucially allows software experiments with fast feedback loops. At its root, CI/CD is a coding philosophy. The goal is to integrate new, small code changes into applications as they become available and then deliver them into production on a continuous basis. This combination of continuous integration and continuous delivery forms a cycle that enables rapid feedback and deployment with minimal effort. Making this work requires solutions and processes, but those are simply the means of implementing the underlying concept.