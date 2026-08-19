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Background

Derek Hammack

Derek Hammack is a multi-disciplinary cybersecurity professional with a background spanning engineering, communications, analytics, and strategic leadership. With experience across government and private sectors — including work in cloud architecture, SaaS security, and cross-functional program management — he brings a systems-thinking approach to solving complex challenges. Derek is passionate about helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats through proactive posture management and modern security solutions.

Derek Hammack の投稿 