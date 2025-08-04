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Background

Derek Hammack

Derek Hammack is a multi-disciplinary cybersecurity professional with a background spanning engineering, communications, analytics, and strategic leadership. With experience across government and private sectors — including work in cloud architecture, SaaS security, and cross-functional program management — he brings a systems-thinking approach to solving complex challenges. Derek is passionate about helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats through proactive posture management and modern security solutions.

Posts by Derek Hammack

Why the Right Tool — and the Right Team — Are Essential for DNS Security

August 04, 2025Derek Hammack

Learn how Akamai DNS Posture Management and Akamai Managed Service triage threats, resolve misconfigurations, and keep your DNS posture secure and compliant.

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