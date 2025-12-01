Building Distributed Apps? Akamai and Fermyon Are Changing the Game.

Another way to think about this could be: The fastest serverless Wasm runtime + the most distributed cloud platform = smarter apps you can deploy faster and scale instantly. It just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Wasm is not just about running code in browsers anymore. Wasm gives you near-native performance with true portability — “write once, run anywhere” actually works this time. No containers to ship, no runtime dependencies, just compiled code that executes in microseconds. Your app performs optimally and you can ship it faster.

Akamai EdgeWorkers enabled developers to deploy JavaScript functions at the edge, and Fermyon takes it to the next level. Think of it as graduating from edge functions to full edge applications.

You're not just running isolated functions anymore — you're deploying complete, stateful applications with sophisticated routing, middleware, and service composition all with the same instant startup times, but now with the power to build complex, multicomponent systems. Your app can be more robust (i.e., smarter) and still fast.

Fermyon's Spin framework enables developers to compose entire applications from Wasm components, each potentially written in different languages, that all work together seamlessly. This allows serverless functions, scaled to portable serverless applications, with built-in key-value stores, SQL databases, and AI inference capabilities. Multi-cloud actually works.

Combine that with Akamai's infrastructure, and we’re enabling developers to distribute compute across more than 4,400 locations globally. When you deploy a Wasm module on our platform, you're getting sub–10 ms response times for users everywhere. All of the scale, none of the complexity.

Fermyon built the fastest serverless Wasm runtime. Akamai operates the most distributed cloud platform. Together, we're accelerating time to value while enabling developers to build more intelligent applications at scale.