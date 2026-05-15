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Predictable Cloud Pricing for the São Paulo Region

Straightforward, usage-based pricing

Skip the pricing tables. Tell us what you need and we'll put together your predictable cloud price.

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Compute

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

Dedicated CPU plans

Dedicated virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications. See product details.

G8 dedicated compute

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G8 Dedicated 4x2 $0.10 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 $0.20 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 $0.38 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 $0.76 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 $1.51 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 $2.27 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 $3.02 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 $6.05 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 $12.10 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

G8 dedicated general

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G8 Dedicated 8x2 $0.15 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 $0.29 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 $0.59 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 $1.18 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 $1.76 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 $2.35 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 $4.70 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 $9.58 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up

G7 dedicated compute

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB $60.48 $0.091 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB $120.96 $0.181 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB $241.92 $0.363 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB $483.84 $0.726 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB $967.68 $1.452 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB $1,451.52 $2.177 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB $1,935.36 $2.903 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB $3,870.72 $5.806 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB $7,741.44 $11.612 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

G6 dedicated compute

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G6 Dedicated 4 GB $50.40 $0.076 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB $100.80 $0.151 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB $201.60 $0.302 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB $403.20 $0.605 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB $806.40 $1.210 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB $1,209.60 $1.814 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB $1,612.80 $2.419 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB $3,225.60 $4.838 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB $6,451.20 $9.677 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Shared CPU plans

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
Nanode 1 GB $7.00 $0.0105 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 2 GB $16.80 $0.025 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 4 GB $33.60 $0.05 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 8 GB $67.20 $0.101 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 16 GB $134.40 $0.202 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 32 GB $268.80 $0.403 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 64 GB $537.60 $0.806 64 GB 16 1,280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 96 GB $806.40 $1.210 96 GB 20 1,920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 128 GB $1,075.20 $1.613 128 GB 24 2,560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 192 GB $1,612.80 $2.419 192 GB 32 3,840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

High Memory plans

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
Linode 24 GB $84.00 $0.126 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Linode 48 GB $168.00 $0.252 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Linode 90 GB $336.00 $0.504 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Linode 150 GB $672.00 $1.008 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
Linode 300 GB $1,344.00 $2.016 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans

LKE pricing includes the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$60 per cluster, per month.

LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for US$300 per cluster, per month. See product details.

G8 dedicated compute

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan Nodes $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer
 
G8 Dedicated 4x2 3 $0.07 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 3 $0.14 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 3 $0.27 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 3 $0.54 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 3 $1.08 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 3 $1.62 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 3 $2.16 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 3 $4.32 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 3 $8.64 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB Sign up

Upgrade your control plane to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$84 per cluster per month

G8 dedicated general

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan Nodes $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer
 
G8 Dedicated 8x2 3 $0.05 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 3 $0.11 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 3 $0.21 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 3 $0.42 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 3 $0.84 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 3 $1.26 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 3 $1.68 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB Sign up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 3 $3.36 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB Sign up

G7 dedicated compute

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer
 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB 3 $181.44 $0.06 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB 3 $362.88 $0.13 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB 3 $725.76 $0.26 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB 3 $1,451.52 $0.52 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB 3 $2,903.04 $1.04 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB 3 $4,354.56 $1.56 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB 3 $5,806.08 $2.07 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB 3 $11,612.16 $4.15 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB Sign up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB 3 $23,224.32 $8.29 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB Sign up

G6 dedicated compute

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer
 
G6 Dedicated 4 GB 3 $151.20 $0.054 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB 3 $302.40 $0.108 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB 3 $604.80 $0.216 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB 3 $1,209.60 $0.432 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB 3 $2,419.20 $0.864 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB 3 $3,628.80 $1.296 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB 3 $4,838.40 $1.728 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB 3 $9,676.80 $3.456 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB Sign up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB 3 $19,353.60 $6.912 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB Sign up

Shared CPU

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer
 
Shared 2 GB 3 $50.40 $0.075 6 GB 3 150 GB 6 TB Sign up
Shared 4 GB 3 $100.80 $0.150 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign up
Shared 8 GB 3 $201.60 $0.303 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign up
Shared 16 GB 3 $403.20 $0.606 48 GB 18 960 GB 24 TB Sign up
Shared 32 GB 3 $806.40 $1.209 96 GB 24 1,920 GB 48 TB Sign up
Shared 64 GB 3 $1,612.80 $2.418 192 GB 48 3,840 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 96 GB 3 $2,419.20 $3.630 288 GB 60 5,760 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 128 GB 3 $3,225.60 $4.839 384 GB 72 7,680 GB 60 TB Sign up
Shared 192 GB 3 $4,838.40 $7.257 576 GB 96 11,520 GB 60 TB Sign up

High Memory

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer
 
High Memory 24 GB 3 $252.00 $0.378 72 GB 6 60 GB 15 TB Sign up
High Memory 48 GB 3 $504.00 $0.756 144 GB 6 120 GB 18 TB Sign up
High Memory 90 GB 3 $1,008.00 $1.512 270 GB 12 270 GB 21 TB Sign up
High Memory 150 GB 3 $2,016.00 $3.024 450 GB 24 600 GB 24 TB Sign up
High Memory 300 GB 3 $4,032.00 $6.048 900 GB 48 1,020 GB 27 TB Sign up

Storage

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

Block Storage plans

Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes. See product details.

Storage $/Mo
 
10 GB $1.40 Sign up
20 GB $2.80 Sign up
40 GB $5.60 Sign up
80 GB $11.20 Sign up
160 GB $22.40 Sign up
320 GB $44.80 Sign up
640 GB $89.60 Sign up
1,280 GB $179.20 Sign up
2,560 GB $358.40 Sign up
5,120 GB $716.80 Sign up
10,240 GB $1,433.60 Sign up

Object Storage plans

Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects per bucket per account. See product details.

Storage ($/Mo) Outbound Transfer ($/Mo)
 
$0.028/GB $0.007/GB with the first 1TB free each month. Sign up

US$0.028 / GB additional storage, US$0.007 / GB additional outbound transferred

*Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact us.

Images

Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines. Explore Developer Hub.

Storage $/Mo Images / Account Max Capacity
 
1 GB $0.10 25 150 GB Sign up
25 GB $2.50 25 150 GB Sign up
50 GB $5.00 25 150 GB Sign up
75 GB $7.50 25 150 GB Sign up
100 GB $10.00 25 150 GB Sign up
125 GB $12.50 25 150 GB Sign up
150 GB $15.00 25 150 GB Sign up

US$0.12 / GB additional storage, based on uncompressed image size

Backups

Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up. See product details.

G8 dedicated compute

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G8 Dedicated 4x2 $0.0052 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 $0.0103 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 $0.0207 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 $0.0413 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 $0.0825 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 $0.1239 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 $0.1652 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 $0.3302 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 $0.6606 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

G8 dedicated general

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G8 Dedicated 8x2 $0.0103 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 $0.0207 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 $0.0413 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 $0.0825 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 $0.1239 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 $0.1652 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 $0.3302 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 $0.6606 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up

G7 dedicated compute

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB $280.00 $0.420 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB $336.00 $0.504 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

G6 dedicated general

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
G6 Dedicated 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 32 1,280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 48 1,920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 50 2,500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB $280.00 $0.420 256 GB 56 5,000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB $336.00 $0.504 512 GB 64 7,200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up
Linode 192 GB $336.00 $0.504 192 GB 32 3,840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

Shared CPU

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
Linode 1 GB $2.80 $0.004 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign up
Linode 2 GB $3.50 $0.005 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign up
Linode 4 GB $7.00 $0.010 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign up
Linode 8 GB $14.00 $0.021 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
Linode 16 GB $28.00 $0.042 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
Linode 32 GB $56.00 $0.084 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
Linode 64 GB $112.00 $0.168 64 GB 16 1,280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up
Linode 96 GB $168.00 $0.252 96 GB 20 1,920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign up
Linode 128 GB $224.00 $0.336 128 GB 24 2,560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign up
Linode 192 GB $336.00 $0.504 192 GB 32 3,840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign up

High Memory

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
 
High Memory 24 GB $7.00 $0.0105 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 48 GB $14.00 $0.0210 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 90 GB $28.00 $0.0420 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 150 GB $56.00 $0.0840 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign up
High Memory 300 GB $112.00 $0.1680 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign up

Networking

Egress overage costs = US$0.007 per GB

NodeBalancers

Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs. See product details.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr
 
10 GB $14 $0.21 Sign up

Services

Responsive, hands-on expertise from certified cloud engineers.

Infrastructure management

Enroll in a Managed Service from an existing account with no obligation or contract for $100 per compute instance, per month.

Add to account

Cloud consulting and migration

Speak with a cloud consultant today! Send a consultation request or call us.

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Build the Right Cloud Plan for Your Needs

Work with Akamai to analyze your cloud costs, tailor your infrastructure, and choose the features that fit your goals.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.

Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. G8 and GPU accelerated plans do not include bundled transfer or egress with the plan. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow. You can resize your VM up or down at any time. You can also learn more by reading our guide to choosing a VM plan.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.

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