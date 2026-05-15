|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.13
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.25
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.50
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$1.01
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$1.51
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$2.02
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$4.03
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$8.21
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
Predictable Cloud Pricing for the Jakarta Region
Straightforward, usage-based pricing
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Compute
Egress overage costs = US$0.015 per GB
G8 dedicated compute
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.08
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.17
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.32
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.65
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$1.30
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$1.94
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$2.59
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$5.18
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$10.37
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
G8 dedicated general
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
G7 dedicated compute
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$51.84
|$0.078
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$103.68
|$0.156
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$207.36
|$0.311
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$414.72
|$0.622
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$829.44
|$1.244
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$1,244.16
|$1.866
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,658.88
|$2.488
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$3,317.76
|$4.977
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$6,635.52
|$9.953
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
G6 dedicated compute
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$43.20
|$0.065
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$86.40
|$0.130
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$172.80
|$0.259
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$345.60
|$0.518
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$691.20
|$1.037
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$1,036.80
|$1.555
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,382.40
|$2.074
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,764.80
|$4.147
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$5,529.60
|$8.294
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Shared CPU plans
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads. See product details.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Nanode 1 GB
|$6.00
|$0.009
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 2 GB
|$14.40
|$0.022
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 4 GB
|$28.80
|$0.043
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 8 GB
|$57.60
|$0.086
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 16 GB
|$115.20
|$0.173
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 32 GB
|$230.40
|$0.346
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 64 GB
|$460.80
|$0.691
|64 GB
|16
|1,280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 96 GB
|$691.20
|$1.037
|96 GB
|20
|1,920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 128 GB
|$921.60
|$1.382
|128 GB
|24
|2,560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 192 GB
|$1,382.40
|$2.074
|192 GB
|32
|3,840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
High Memory plans
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications. See product details.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 24 GB
|$72.00
|$0.108
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 48 GB
|$144.00
|$0.216
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 90 GB
|$288.00
|$0.432
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 150 GB
|$576.00
|$0.864
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 300 GB
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans
LKE pricing includes the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$60 per cluster, per month.
LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for US$300 per cluster, per month. See product details.
G8 dedicated compute
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|3
|$0.07
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|3
|$0.14
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|3
|$0.27
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|3
|$0.54
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|3
|$1.08
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|3
|$1.62
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|3
|$2.16
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|3
|$4.32
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|3
|$8.64
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
G8 dedicated general
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|3
|$0.05
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|3
|$0.11
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|3
|$0.21
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|3
|$0.42
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|3
|$0.84
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|3
|$1.26
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|3
|$1.68
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|3
|$3.36
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
G7 dedicated compute
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$155.52
|$0.06
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$311.04
|$0.13
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$622.08
|$0.26
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$1,244.16
|$0.52
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$2,488.32
|$1.04
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$3,732.48
|$1.56
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$4,976.64
|$2.07
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$9,953.28
|$4.15
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$19,906.56
|$8.29
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
G6 dedicated compute
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$129.60
|$0.054
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$259.20
|$0.108
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$518.40
|$0.216
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$1,036.80
|$0.432
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$2,073.60
|$0.864
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$3,110.40
|$1.296
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$4,147.20
|$1.728
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$8,294.40
|$3.456
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$16,588.80
|$6.912
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|Sign up
Shared CPU
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Shared 2 GB
|3
|$43.20
|$0.066
|6 GB
|3
|150 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 4 GB
|3
|$86.40
|$0.129
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 8 GB
|3
|$172.80
|$0.258
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 16 GB
|3
|$345.60
|$0.519
|48 GB
|18
|960 GB
|24 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 32 GB
|3
|$691.20
|$1.038
|96 GB
|24
|1,920 GB
|48 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 64 GB
|3
|$1,382.40
|$2.073
|192 GB
|48
|3,840 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 96 GB
|3
|$2,073.60
|$3.111
|288 GB
|60
|5,760 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 128 GB
|3
|$2,764.80
|$4.146
|384 GB
|72
|7,680 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 192 GB
|3
|$4,147.20
|$6.222
|576 GB
|96
|11,520 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
High Memory
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|High Memory 24 GB
|3
|$216.00
|$0.324
|72 GB
|6
|60 GB
|15 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 48 GB
|3
|$432.00
|$0.648
|144 GB
|6
|120 GB
|18 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 90 GB
|3
|$864.00
|$1.296
|270 GB
|12
|270 GB
|21 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 150 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$2.592
|450 GB
|24
|600 GB
|24 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 300 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$5.184
|900 GB
|48
|1,020 GB
|27 TB
|Sign up
Storage
Egress overage costs = US$0.015 per GB
Block Storage plans
Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes. See product details.
Object Storage plans
Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects per bucket per account. See product details.
|Storage ($/Mo)
|Outbound Transfer ($/Mo)
|$0.024/GB
|$0.015/GB with the first 1TB free each month.
|Sign up
US$0.024 / GB additional storage, US$0.015 / GB additional outbound transferred
*Some usage limits and specifications vary by region. For larger workloads and expanded capacity requests, contact us.
Images
Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines. Explore Developer Hub.
Backups
Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up. See product details.
G8 dedicated compute
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.00443
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.0089
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.0177
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.0354
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$0.0707
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$0.1062
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$0.1416
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$0.2831
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$0.5662
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
G8 dedicated general
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.0089
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.0177
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.0354
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$0.0707
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$0.1062
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$0.1416
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$0.2831
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$0.5662
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
G7 dedicated compute
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$6.00
|$0.009
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$12.00
|$0.018
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$24.00
|$0.036
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$48.00
|$0.072
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$96.00
|$0.144
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$144.00
|$0.216
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$192.00
|$0.288
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$288.00
|$0.432
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
G6 dedicated general
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$6.00
|$0.009
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$12.00
|$0.018
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$24.00
|$0.036
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$48.00
|$0.072
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$96.00
|$0.144
|64 GB
|32
|1,280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$144.00
|$0.216
|96 GB
|48
|1,920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$192.00
|$0.288
|128 GB
|50
|2,500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|256 GB
|56
|5,000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$288.00
|$0.432
|512 GB
|64
|7,200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Shared CPU
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 1 GB
|$2.40
|$0.0036
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 2 GB
|$3.00
|$0.0045
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 4 GB
|$6.00
|$0.0090
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 8 GB
|$12.00
|$0.0180
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 16 GB
|$24.00
|$0.0360
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 32 GB
|$48.00
|$0.0720
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 64 GB
|$96.00
|$0.1440
|64 GB
|16
|1,280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 96 GB
|$144.00
|$0.2160
|96 GB
|20
|1,920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 128 GB
|$192.00
|$0.2880
|128 GB
|24
|2,560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 192 GB
|$288.00
|$0.4320
|192 GB
|32
|3,840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
High Memory
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|High Memory 24 GB
|$6.00
|$0.009
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 48 GB
|$12.00
|$0.018
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 90 GB
|$24.00
|$0.036
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 150 GB
|$48.00
|$0.072
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 300 GB
|$96.00
|$0.144
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
Networking
Egress overage costs = US$0.015 per GB
NodeBalancers
Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs. See product details.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|10 GB
|$12
|$0.18
|Sign up
Services
Responsive, hands-on expertise from certified cloud engineers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.
Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. G8 and GPU accelerated plans do not include bundled transfer or egress with the plan. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow. You can resize your VM up or down at any time. You can also learn more by reading our guide to choosing a VM plan.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
Get a personalized cloud cost analysis
Connect with our sales team to discuss your goals, customize your infrastructure, and build the right cloud solution with the features you need.