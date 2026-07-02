RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
Compute
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
GPU plans
Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|GPUs
|VRAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x1
|$3.60
|176 GB
|1
|96 GB
|16
|1024 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Request access
|RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x2
|$7.20
|352 GB
|2
|192 GB
|32
|2048 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Request access
|RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x4
|$14.40
|704 GB
|4
|384 GB
|64
|4096 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Request access
RTX™ 4000 Ada Generation
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|GPUs
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Small
|$0.52
|16 GB
|1
|4
|500 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Medium
|$0.67
|32 GB
|1
|8
|500 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Large
|$0.96
|64 GB
|1
|16
|500 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 X-Large
|$1.53
|128 GB
|1
|32
|500 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Small
|$1.05
|32 GB
|2
|8
|1 TB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium
|$1.34
|64 GB
|2
|16
|1 TB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium High Storage
|$1.49
|64 GB
|2
|16
|2 TB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Small
|$2.96
|128 GB
|4
|32
|2 TB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Medium
|$3.57
|196 GB
|4
|48
|2 TB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
RTX 6000 Quadro
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|GPUs
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Dedicated 32 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x1
|$1.50
|32 GB
|1
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 64 GB + RTX 6000 QuadroGPU x2
|$3.00
|64 GB
|2
|16
|1280 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 96 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x3
|$4.50
|96 GB
|3
|20
|1920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Dedicated 128 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x4
|$6.00
|128 GB
|4
|24
|2560 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU plans
Dedicated virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications.
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.07
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.14
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.27
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.54
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$1.08
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$1.62
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$2.16
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$4.32
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$8.64
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.11
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.21
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.42
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$0.84
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$1.26
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$1.68
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$3.36
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$6.84
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$43.00
|$0.06
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$86.00
|$0.13
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$173.00
|$0.26
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$346.00
|$0.52
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$691.00
|$1.04
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$1,037.00
|$1.56
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,382.00
|$2.07
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,765.00
|$4.15
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$5,530.00
|$8.29
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$36.00
|$0.054
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$72.00
|$0.108
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$144.00
|$0.216
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$288.00
|$0.432
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$576.00
|$0.864
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$864.00
|$1.296
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,304.00
|$3.456
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$4,608.00
|$6.912
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Shared CPU plans
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Nanode 1 GB
|$5.00
|$0.0075
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 2 GB
|$12.00
|$0.0180
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 4 GB
|$24.00
|$0.0360
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 8 GB
|$48.00
|$0.0720
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 16 GB
|$96.00
|$0.1440
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 32 GB
|$192.00
|$0.2880
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 64 GB
|$384.00
|$0.5760
|64 GB
|16
|1280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 96 GB
|$576.00
|$0.8640
|96 GB
|20
|1920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 128 GB
|$768.00
|$1.1520
|128 GB
|24
|2560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 192 GB
|$1,152.00
|$1.7280
|192 GB
|32
|3840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
High Memory plans
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 24 GB
|$60.00
|$0.09
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 48 GB
|$120.00
|$0.18
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 90 GB
|$240.00
|$0.36
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 150 GB
|$480.00
|$0.72
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 300 GB
|$960.00
|$1.44
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
Accelerated Compute plans
Dedicated access to cloud ASICs for specialized workloads, including media transcoding with NETINT VPUs.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|VPUs
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Small
|$280.00
|$0.42
|16 GB
|1
|8
|200 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Medium
|$352.00
|$0.53
|24 GB
|1
|12
|300 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
|NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x2 Small
|$488.00
|$0.73
|24 GB
|2
|12
|300 GB
|0 TB
|40/16 Gbps
|Sign Up
LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans
LKE pricing includes the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$60 per cluster, per month.
LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for US$300 per cluster, per month.
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|3
|$0.07
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|3
|$0.14
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|3
|$0.27
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|3
|$0.54
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|3
|$1.08
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|3
|$1.62
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|3
|$2.16
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|3
|$4.32
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|3
|$8.64
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|3
|$0.11
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|3
|$0.21
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|3
|$0.42
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|3
|$0.84
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|3
|$1.26
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|3
|$1.68
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|3
|$3.36
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|3
|$6.84
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign Up
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$129.00
|$0.06
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$258.00
|$0.13
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$519.00
|$0.26
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$1,038.00
|$0.52
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$2,073.00
|$1.04
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$3,111.00
|$1.56
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$4,146.00
|$2.07
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$8,295.00
|$4.15
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$16,590.00
|$8.29
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$108.00
|$36.00
|$0.054
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$216.00
|$72.00
|$0.108
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$432.00
|$144.00
|$0.216
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$864.00
|$288.00
|$0.432
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$576.00
|$0.864
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$2,592.00
|$864.00
|$1.296
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$6,912.00
|$2,304.00
|$3.456
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$13,824.00
|$4,608.00
|$6.912
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Shared 2 GB
|3
|$36.00
|$36.00
|$0.054
|6 GB
|3
|150 GB
|6 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 4 GB
|3
|$72.00
|$72.00
|$0.108
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 8 GB
|3
|$144.00
|$144.00
|$0.216
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 16 GB
|3
|$288.00
|$288.00
|$0.432
|48 GB
|18
|960 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 32 GB
|3
|$576.00
|$576.00
|$0.864
|96 GB
|24
|1920 GB
|48 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 64 GB
|3
|$1,152.00
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|192 GB
|48
|3840 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 96 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$1,728.00
|$2.592
|288 GB
|60
|5760 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 128 GB
|3
|$2,304.00
|$2,304.00
|$3.456
|384 GB
|72
|7680 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
|Shared 192 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$3,456.00
|$5.184
|576 GB
|96
|11520 GB
|60 TB
|Sign Up
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|High Memory 24 GB
|3
|$180.00
|$0.27
|72 GB
|6
|60 GB
|15 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 48 GB
|3
|$360.00
|$0.54
|144 GB
|6
|120 GB
|18 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 90 GB
|3
|$720.00
|$1.08
|270 GB
|12
|270 GB
|21 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 150 GB
|3
|$1,440.00
|$2.16
|450 GB
|24
|600 GB
|24 TB
|Sign Up
|High Memory 300 GB
|3
|$2,880.00
|$4.32
|900 GB
|48
|1020 GB
|27 TB
|Sign Up
Storage
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Block Storage plans
Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes.
Images
Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines.
Backups
Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up.
Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|GPU 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.06
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|GPU 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.12
|64 GB
|16
|1280 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|GPU 96 GB
|$160.00
|$0.18
|96 GB
|20
|1920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|GPU 128 GB
|$320.00
|$0.24
|128 GB
|24
|2560 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.00369
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.00738
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.01476
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.02952
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$0.05895
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$0.08847
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$0.11799
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$0.23589
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$0.47187
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.00738
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.01476
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.02952
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$0.05895
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$0.08847
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$0.11799
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$0.23589
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$0.47187
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$200.00
|$0.300
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$200.00
|$0.300
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 1 GB
|$2.00
|$0.003
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 2 GB
|$2.50
|$0.004
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|16
|1280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|20
|1920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|24
|2560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|Linode 192 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|192 GB
|32
|3840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|High Memory 24 GB
|$5.00
|$0.0075
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 48 GB
|$10.00
|$0.0150
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 90 GB
|$20.00
|$0.0300
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 150 GB
|$40.00
|$0.0600
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|High Memory 300 GB
|$80.00
|$0.1200
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
Databases
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
MySQL plans
Fully managed MySQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$81.60
|$171.60
|$246.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$163.20
|$342.00
|$492.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node
|8
|16
|320
|$327.60
|$708.00
|$982.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node
|16
|32
|640
|$655.20
|$1,401.60
|$1,965.60
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node
|32
|64
|1280
|$1,407.60
|$2,838.00
|$4,150.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node
|48
|96
|1920
|$2,110.86
|$4,358.40
|$6,234.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node
|50
|128
|2500
|$2,809.14
|$5,706.00
|$8,086.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node
|56
|256
|5000
|$5,625.60
|$10,941.60
|$16,263.60
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB, node
|64
|512
|7200
|$11,073.60
|$22,147.20
|$33,220.80
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G6 Dedicated 4GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$68.00
|$143.00
|$206.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$136.00
|$285.00
|$410.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16GB, node
|8
|16
|320
|$273.00
|$590.00
|$819.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32GB, node
|16
|32
|640
|$546.00
|$1,168.00
|$1,638.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64GB, node
|32
|64
|1280
|$1,173.00
|$2,365.00
|$3,459.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96GB, node
|48
|96
|1920
|$1,759.00
|$3,632.00
|$5,195.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128GB, node
|50
|128
|2500
|$2,341.00
|$4,755.00
|$6,739.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256GB, node
|56
|256
|5000
|$4,684.00
|$9,118.00
|$13,553.00
|Sign Up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|3 Nodes
|Shared 1 GB, node
|1
|1
|25
|$16.00
|$37.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 2 GB, node
|1
|2
|50
|$32.00
|$74.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$63.00
|$147.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$126.00
|$294.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 16 GB, node
|6
|16
|320
|$252.00
|$588.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 32 GB, node
|8
|32
|640
|$504.00
|$1,176.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 64 GB, node
|16
|64
|1280
|$1,008.00
|$2,352.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 96 GB, node
|20
|96
|1920
|$1,512.00
|$3,545.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 128 GB, node
|24
|128
|2560
|$2,016.00
|$4,726.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 192 GB, node
|32
|192
|3840
|$3,025.00
|$7,090.00
|Sign Up
PostgreSQL plans
Fully managed PostgreSQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$81.60
|$171.60
|$246.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$163.20
|$342.00
|$492.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node
|8
|16
|320
|$327.60
|$708.00
|$982.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node
|16
|32
|640
|$655.20
|$1,401.60
|$1,965.60
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node
|32
|64
|1280
|$1,407.60
|$2,838.00
|$4,150.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node
|48
|96
|1920
|$2,110.86
|$4,358.40
|$6,234.00
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node
|50
|128
|2500
|$2,809.14
|$5,706.00
|$8,086.80
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node
|56
|256
|5000
|$5,625.60
|$10,941.60
|$16,263.60
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB, node
|64
|512
|7200
|$11,073.60
|$22,147.20
|$33,220.80
|Sign Up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G6 Dedicated 4GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$68.00
|$143.00
|$206.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$136.00
|$285.00
|$410.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16GB, node
|8
|16
|320
|$273.00
|$590.00
|$819.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32GB, node
|16
|32
|640
|$546.00
|$1,168.00
|$1,638.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64GB, node
|32
|64
|1280
|$1,173.00
|$2,365.00
|$3,459.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96GB, node
|48
|96
|1920
|$1,759.00
|$3,632.00
|$5,195.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128GB, node
|50
|128
|2500
|$2,341.00
|$4,755.00
|$6,739.00
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256GB, node
|56
|256
|5000
|$4,684.00
|$9,118.00
|$13,553.00
|Sign Up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Storage
|1 Node
|3 Nodes
|Shared 1 GB, node
|1
|1
|25
|$16.00
|$37.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 2 GB, node
|1
|2
|50
|$32.00
|$74.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|80
|$63.00
|$147.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|160
|$126.00
|$294.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 16 GB, node
|6
|16
|320
|$252.00
|$588.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 32 GB, node
|8
|32
|640
|$504.00
|$1,176.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 64 GB, node
|16
|64
|1280
|$1,008.00
|$2,352.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 96 GB, node
|20
|96
|1920
|$1,512.00
|$3,545.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 128 GB, node
|24
|128
|2560
|$2,016.00
|$4,726.00
|Sign Up
|Shared 192 GB, node
|32
|192
|3840
|$3,025.00
|$7,090.00
|Sign Up
Networking
Egress overage costs = US$0.015 per GB
NodeBalancers
Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|
|NodeBalancer
|$10
|$0.015
|Sign up
Services
Responsive, hands-on expertise from certified cloud engineers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.
Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. G8 and GPU accelerated plans do not include bundled transfer or egress with the plan. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow. You can resize your VM up or down at any time. You can also learn more by reading our guide to choosing a VM plan.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
Get a personalized cloud cost analysis
Connect with our sales team to discuss your goals, customize your infrastructure, and build the right cloud solution with the features you need.