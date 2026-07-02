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Akamai Cloud Predictable Pricing for Europe

Available in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Stockholm

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Compute

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Compute

GPU plans

Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.

See product details
View documentation

RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Plan $/Hr RAM GPUs VRAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x1 $3.60 176 GB 1 96 GB 16 1024 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Request access
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x2 $7.20 352 GB 2 192 GB 32 2048 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Request access
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x4 $14.40 704 GB 4 384 GB 64 4096 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Request access

RTX™ 4000 Ada Generation

Plan $/Hr RAM GPUs   CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Small $0.52 16 GB 1   4 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Medium $0.67 32 GB 1   8 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Large $0.96 64 GB 1   16 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 X-Large $1.53 128 GB 1   32 500 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Small $1.05 32 GB 2   8 1 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium $1.34 64 GB 2   16 1 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium High Storage $1.49 64 GB 2   16 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Small $2.96 128 GB 4   32 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Medium $3.57 196 GB 4   48 2 TB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up

RTX 6000 Quadro

Plan $/Hr RAM GPUs   CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Dedicated 32 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x1 $1.50 32 GB 1   8 640 GB 16 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 64 GB + RTX 6000 QuadroGPU x2 $3.00 64 GB 2   16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 96 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x3 $4.50 96 GB 3   20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Dedicated 128 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x4 $6.00 128 GB 4   24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Compute

Dedicated CPU plans

Dedicated virtual machines for CPU-intensive applications.

See product details

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
G8 Dedicated 4x2 $0.07 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 $0.14 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 $0.27 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 $0.54 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 $1.08 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 $1.62 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 $2.16 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 $4.32 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 $8.64 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out
G8 Dedicated 8x2 $0.11 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 $0.21 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 $0.42 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 $0.84 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 $1.26 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 $1.68 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 $3.36 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 $6.84 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out                         
G7 Dedicated 4 GB $43.00 $0.06 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB $86.00 $0.13 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB $173.00 $0.26 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB $346.00 $0.52 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB $691.00 $1.04 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB $1,037.00 $1.56 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB $1,382.00 $2.07 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB $2,765.00 $4.15 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB $5,530.00 $8.29 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  Network In/Out                        
G6 Dedicated 4 GB $36.00 $0.054 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB $72.00 $0.108 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB $144.00 $0.216 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB $288.00 $0.432 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB $576.00 $0.864 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB $864.00 $1.296 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB $1,152.00 $1.728 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB $2,304.00 $3.456 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB $4,608.00 $6.912 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

 

 

Compute

Shared CPU plans

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

See product details
Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Nanode 1 GB $5.00 $0.0075 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 2 GB $12.00 $0.0180 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 4 GB $24.00 $0.0360 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 8 GB $48.00 $0.0720 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 16 GB $96.00 $0.1440 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 32 GB $192.00 $0.2880 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 64 GB $384.00 $0.5760 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 96 GB $576.00 $0.8640 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 128 GB $768.00 $1.1520 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 192 GB $1,152.00 $1.7280 192 GB 32 3840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up
Compute

High Memory plans

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

See product details
Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 24 GB $60.00 $0.09 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 48 GB $120.00 $0.18 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 90 GB $240.00 $0.36 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 150 GB $480.00 $0.72 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 300 GB $960.00 $1.44 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Compute

Accelerated Compute plans

Dedicated access to cloud ASICs for specialized workloads, including media transcoding with NETINT VPUs.

See product details
Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM VPUs CPUs Storage  Transfer  Network In/Out                       
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Small $280.00 $0.42 16 GB 1 8 200 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x1 Medium $352.00 $0.53 24 GB 1 12 300 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
NETINT Quadra T1U VPU x2 Small $488.00 $0.73 24 GB 2 12 300 GB 0 TB 40/16 Gbps Sign Up
Compute

LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans

LKE pricing includes the resources you consume — compute instances, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Upgrade to our high-availability (HA) control plane for US$60 per cluster, per month.


LKE-Enterprise gives you all the features of LKE and includes HA and a dedicated control plane for US$300 per cluster, per month.
 

See product details

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan Nodes $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer  
G8 Dedicated 4x2 3 $0.07 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 3 $0.14 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 3 $0.27 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 3 $0.54 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 3 $1.08 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 3 $1.62 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 3 $2.16 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 3 $4.32 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 3 $8.64 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB Sign Up

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan Nodes $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer  
G8 Dedicated 8x2 3 $0.11 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 3 $0.21 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 3 $0.42 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 3 $0.84 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 3 $1.26 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 3 $1.68 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 3 $3.36 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 3 $6.84 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB Sign Up

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM vCPUs Storage Transfer  
G7 Dedicated 4 GB 3 $129.00 $0.06 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB 3 $258.00 $0.13 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB 3 $519.00 $0.26 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB 3 $1,038.00 $0.52 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB 3 $2,073.00 $1.04 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB 3 $3,111.00 $1.56 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB 3 $4,146.00 $2.07 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB 3 $8,295.00 $4.15 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB 3 $16,590.00 $8.29 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB Sign Up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
G6 Dedicated 4 GB 3 $108.00 $36.00 $0.054 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB 3 $216.00 $72.00 $0.108 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB 3 $432.00 $144.00 $0.216 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB 3 $864.00 $288.00 $0.432 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB 3 $1,728.00 $576.00 $0.864 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB 3 $2,592.00 $864.00 $1.296 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB 3 $3,456.00 $1,152.00 $1.728 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB 3 $6,912.00 $2,304.00 $3.456 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB 3 $13,824.00 $4,608.00 $6.912 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB Sign Up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
Shared 2 GB 3 $36.00 $36.00 $0.054 6 GB 3 150 GB 6 TB Sign Up
Shared 4 GB 3 $72.00 $72.00 $0.108 12 GB 6 240 GB 12 TB Sign Up
Shared 8 GB 3 $144.00 $144.00 $0.216 24 GB 12 480 GB 15 TB Sign Up
Shared 16 GB 3 $288.00 $288.00 $0.432 48 GB 18 960 GB 24 TB Sign Up
Shared 32 GB 3 $576.00 $576.00 $0.864 96 GB 24 1920 GB 48 TB Sign Up
Shared 64 GB 3 $1,152.00 $1,152.00 $1.728 192 GB 48 3840 GB 60 TB Sign Up
Shared 96 GB 3 $1,728.00 $1,728.00 $2.592 288 GB 60 5760 GB 60 TB Sign Up
Shared 128 GB 3 $2,304.00 $2,304.00 $3.456 384 GB 72 7680 GB 60 TB Sign Up
Shared 192 GB 3 $3,456.00 $3,456.00 $5.184 576 GB 96 11520 GB 60 TB Sign Up

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

Plan Nodes $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer  
High Memory 24 GB 3 $180.00 $0.27 72 GB 6 60 GB 15 TB Sign Up
High Memory 48 GB 3 $360.00 $0.54 144 GB 6 120 GB 18 TB Sign Up
High Memory 90 GB 3 $720.00 $1.08 270 GB 12 270 GB 21 TB Sign Up
High Memory 150 GB 3 $1,440.00 $2.16 450 GB 24 600 GB 24 TB Sign Up
High Memory 300 GB 3 $2,880.00 $4.32 900 GB 48 1020 GB 27 TB Sign Up

Storage

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Storage

Block Storage plans

Increase storage capacity by attaching high-speed volumes.

See product details
Storage $/Mo  
10 GB $1.00 Sign Up
20 GB $2.00 Sign Up
40 GB $4.00 Sign Up
80 GB $8.00 Sign Up
160 GB $16.00 Sign Up
320 GB $32.00 Sign Up
640 GB $64.00 Sign Up
1280 GB $128.00 Sign Up
2560 GB $256.00 Sign Up
5120 GB $512.00 Sign Up
10240 GB $1,024.00 Sign Up
Storage

Object Storage plans

Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account.

See product details
Storage ($/Mo) Outbound Transfer ($/Mo)  
$0.02/GB $0.005/GB with the first 1TB free each month. Sign up
Storage

Images

Upload, capture, and deploy custom images across machines.

Explore developer hub
Storage $/Mo Images / Account Max Capacity  
1 GB $0.10 100 150 GB Sign Up
25 GB $2.50 100 150 GB Sign Up
50 GB $5.00 100 150 GB Sign Up
75 GB $7.50 100 150 GB Sign Up
100 GB $10.00 100 150 GB Sign Up
125 GB $12.50 100 150 GB Sign Up
150 GB $15.00 100 150 GB Sign Up
Storage

Backups

Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up.

See product details

Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
GPU 32 GB $40.00 $0.06 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
GPU 64 GB $80.00 $0.12 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
GPU 96 GB $160.00 $0.18 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
GPU 128 GB $320.00 $0.24 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
G8 Dedicated 4x2 $0.00369 4 GB 2 40 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 8x4 $0.00738 8 GB 4 80 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x8 $0.01476 16 GB 8 160 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x16 $0.02952 32 GB 16 320 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x32 $0.05895 64 GB 32 640 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x48 $0.08847 96 GB 48 960 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x64 $0.11799 128 GB 64 1280 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x128 $0.23589 256 GB 128 2560 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x256 $0.47187 512 GB 256 5120 GB 0 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
G8 Dedicated 8x2 $0.00738 8 GB 2 80 GB 0 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x4 $0.01476 16 GB 4 160 GB 0 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x8 $0.02952 32 GB 8 320 GB 0 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x16 $0.05895 64 GB 16 640 GB 0 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x24 $0.08847 96 GB 24 960 GB 0 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x32 $0.11799 128 GB 32 1280 GB 0 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x64 $0.23589 256 GB 64 2560 GB 0 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x128 $0.47187 512 GB 128 5120 GB 0 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
G7 Dedicated 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB $200.00 $0.300 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB $240.00 $0.360 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
G6 Dedicated 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 8 320 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 16 640 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 32 1280 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 48 1920 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 50 2500 GB 10 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB $200.00 $0.300 256 GB 56 5000 GB 11 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB $240.00 $0.360 512 GB 64 7200 GB 12 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out  
Linode 1 GB $2.00 $0.003 1 GB 1 25 GB 1 TB 40/1 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 2 GB $2.50 $0.004 2 GB 1 50 GB 2 TB 40/2 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 4 GB $5.00 $0.008 4 GB 2 80 GB 4 TB 40/4 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 8 GB $10.00 $0.015 8 GB 4 160 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 16 GB $20.00 $0.030 16 GB 6 320 GB 8 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 32 GB $40.00 $0.060 32 GB 8 640 GB 16 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 64 GB $80.00 $0.120 64 GB 16 1280 GB 20 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 96 GB $120.00 $0.180 96 GB 20 1920 GB 20 TB 40/10 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 128 GB $160.00 $0.240 128 GB 24 2560 GB 20 TB 40/11 Gbps Sign Up
Linode 192 GB $240.00 $0.360 192 GB 32 3840 GB 20 TB 40/12 Gbps Sign Up

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

Plan $/Mo $/Hr RAM CPUs Storage Transfer Network In/Out                      
High Memory 24 GB $5.00 $0.0075 24 GB 2 20 GB 5 TB 40/5 Gbps Sign Up
High Memory 48 GB $10.00 $0.0150 48 GB 2 40 GB 6 TB 40/6 Gbps Sign Up
High Memory 90 GB $20.00 $0.0300 90 GB 4 90 GB 7 TB 40/7 Gbps Sign Up
High Memory 150 GB $40.00 $0.0600 150 GB 8 200 GB 8 TB 40/8 Gbps Sign Up
High Memory 300 GB $80.00 $0.1200 300 GB 16 340 GB 9 TB 40/9 Gbps Sign Up

Databases

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

DATABASES

MySQL plans

Fully managed MySQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.

See product details

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $81.60 $171.60 $246.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $163.20 $342.00 $492.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node 8 16 320 $327.60 $708.00 $982.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node 16 32 640 $655.20 $1,401.60 $1,965.60 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,407.60 $2,838.00 $4,150.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node 48 96 1920 $2,110.86 $4,358.40 $6,234.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,809.14 $5,706.00 $8,086.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node 56 256 5000 $5,625.60 $10,941.60 $16,263.60 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB, node 64 512 7200 $11,073.60 $22,147.20 $33,220.80 Sign Up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
G6 Dedicated 4GB, node 2 4 80 $68.00 $143.00 $206.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8GB, node 4 8 160 $136.00 $285.00 $410.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16GB, node 8 16 320 $273.00 $590.00 $819.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32GB, node 16 32 640 $546.00 $1,168.00 $1,638.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,173.00 $2,365.00 $3,459.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96GB, node 48 96 1920 $1,759.00 $3,632.00 $5,195.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,341.00 $4,755.00 $6,739.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256GB, node 56 256 5000 $4,684.00 $9,118.00 $13,553.00 Sign Up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 3 Nodes  
Shared 1 GB, node 1 1 25 $16.00 $37.00 Sign Up
Shared 2 GB, node 1 2 50 $32.00 $74.00 Sign Up
Shared 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $63.00 $147.00 Sign Up
Shared 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $126.00 $294.00 Sign Up
Shared 16 GB, node 6 16 320 $252.00 $588.00 Sign Up
Shared 32 GB, node 8 32 640 $504.00 $1,176.00 Sign Up
Shared 64 GB, node 16 64 1280 $1,008.00 $2,352.00 Sign Up
Shared 96 GB, node 20 96 1920 $1,512.00 $3,545.00 Sign Up
Shared 128 GB, node 24 128 2560 $2,016.00 $4,726.00 Sign Up
Shared 192 GB, node 32 192 3840 $3,025.00 $7,090.00 Sign Up
DATABASES

PostgreSQL plans

Fully managed PostgreSQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.

See product details

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $81.60 $171.60 $246.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $163.20 $342.00 $492.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node 8 16 320 $327.60 $708.00 $982.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node 16 32 640 $655.20 $1,401.60 $1,965.60 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,407.60 $2,838.00 $4,150.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node 48 96 1920 $2,110.86 $4,358.40 $6,234.00 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,809.14 $5,706.00 $8,086.80 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node 56 256 5000 $5,625.60 $10,941.60 $16,263.60 Sign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB, node 64 512 7200 $11,073.60 $22,147.20 $33,220.80 Sign Up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 2 Nodes 3 Nodes  
G6 Dedicated 4GB, node 2 4 80 $68.00 $143.00 $206.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 8GB, node 4 8 160 $136.00 $285.00 $410.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 16GB, node 8 16 320 $273.00 $590.00 $819.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 32GB, node 16 32 640 $546.00 $1,168.00 $1,638.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 64GB, node 32 64 1280 $1,173.00 $2,365.00 $3,459.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 96GB, node 48 96 1920 $1,759.00 $3,632.00 $5,195.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 128GB, node 50 128 2500 $2,341.00 $4,755.00 $6,739.00 Sign Up
G6 Dedicated 256GB, node 56 256 5000 $4,684.00 $9,118.00 $13,553.00 Sign Up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan Core RAM Storage 1 Node 3 Nodes  
Shared 1 GB, node 1 1 25 $16.00 $37.00 Sign Up
Shared 2 GB, node 1 2 50 $32.00 $74.00 Sign Up
Shared 4 GB, node 2 4 80 $63.00 $147.00 Sign Up
Shared 8 GB, node 4 8 160 $126.00 $294.00 Sign Up
Shared 16 GB, node 6 16 320 $252.00 $588.00 Sign Up
Shared 32 GB, node 8 32 640 $504.00 $1,176.00 Sign Up
Shared 64 GB, node 16 64 1280 $1,008.00 $2,352.00 Sign Up
Shared 96 GB, node 20 96 1920 $1,512.00 $3,545.00 Sign Up
Shared 128 GB, node 24 128 2560 $2,016.00 $4,726.00 Sign Up
Shared 192 GB, node 32 192 3840 $3,025.00 $7,090.00 Sign Up

Networking

Egress overage costs = US$0.015 per GB

NETWORKING

NodeBalancers

Maintain uptime, scale efficiently, and manage traffic at predictable costs.

See product details
Plan $/Mo $/Hr

 
NodeBalancer $10 $0.015 Sign up

Services

Responsive, hands-on expertise from certified cloud engineers.

Infrastructure management

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Cloud consulting and migration

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.

Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. G8 and GPU accelerated plans do not include bundled transfer or egress with the plan. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a US$100 credit for 60 days, then that US$100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend US$50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend US$150 within those 60 days, then the US$100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged US$50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. You will still need to sign up using a credit card when transferring from PayPal. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow. You can resize your VM up or down at any time. You can also learn more by reading our guide to choosing a VM plan.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to it. You can refer to our Tax information guide to learn more about what countries we collect taxes for, including tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.

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