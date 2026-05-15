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Prepare for Frontier AI-Powered Attacks

Learn how to reduce exposure, contain attacks, and protect applications, APIs, and infrastructure from AI-accelerated threats.

Frontier AI is compressing the time between discovery and exploitation

Frontier models enable adversaries to find exposed systems and uncover hidden vulnerabilities rapidly. Attackers can chain lower-severity issues and generate exploits faster than security teams can remediate them. Security leaders need to reduce exposure, contain impact, and strengthen defenses before AI-accelerated attacks become business-impacting incidents.

A practical defense strategy for AI-accelerated attacks

When attackers can find and exploit gaps faster, prevention alone is not enough. Security teams need layered defenses that reduce exposure, stop probing and automation, and contain threats before they can spread.

Limit the blast radius before AI-driven attacks spread

Assume initial access is possible, and reduce what an attacker can reach next. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps you understand application communication, enforce segmentation policies, and contain lateral movement before a single compromise becomes a business-wide incident.

A conceptual blueprint or floor plan representing segmentation or containment.
A conceptual illustration representing threat detection or vulnerability scanning.

Find and close exposed gaps before attackers do

Frontier models can accelerate the discovery of exposed vulnerabilities, applications, and APIs and weaker controls. Akamai helps you identify and reduce the attack surface, including exposed assets, API risks, and posture gaps. Your security teams can then prioritize and fix the most high-impact issues.

Stop AI-driven probing, bots, and automated abuse

AI-enabled attacks often appear as scripts, scanners, headless browsers, bots, or agent-driven traffic. Akamai helps detect suspicious automation, assess intent and behavior, and enforce controls before reconnaissance turns into exploitation.

A technical diagram illustrating traffic filtering or a firewall function.
A central shield icon surrounded by three concentric blue protective rings, with two red bug icons kept on the outside of the layered defense.

Protect applications and APIs while remediation catches up

Security teams cannot always patch at the speed that AI discovers and tests vulnerabilities. Akamai helps reduce exposure with adaptive protections, virtual patching, API security findings, Active Testing, and edge enforcement while teams investigate and remediate root causes.

Explore Akamai solutions for frontier AI-driven security risk

Frontier models are not the threat by themselves. The risk is how attackers use them to accelerate discovery, probing, automation, and exploitation. Akamai helps organizations reduce exposure, protect applications and APIs, stop automated abuse, and contain what gets through.  

Secure your network from lateral movement

Use microsegmentation to limit blast radius, protect critical systems, and prevent a single compromise from spreading across your environment.

View Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Protect applications and APIs

Use adaptive edge protections, virtual patching, and AI-powered detections to reduce exposure while teams investigate and remediate.

View Akamai App & API Protector

Discover and secure API risk

Discover API and AI attack surface, assess posture, test APIs before production, and detect reconnaissance before exploitation.

View Akamai API Security

Stop bots, agents, and automated abuse

Identify and manage requests from users, bots, scripts, headless browsers, and AI-driven agents before abuse escalates.

View Akamai Bot & Agent Control

Apply guardrails to AI applications

Inspect AI application interactions to help prevent prompt injection, policy violations, sensitive data exposure, and unsafe model behavior.

View Akamai Firewall for AI

Secure your infrastructure from AI-powered DDoS attacks

Protect internet-facing infrastructure from DDoS attacks that may become faster, more adaptive, and more targeted in the AI era.

View Akamai Prolexic

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

A frontier AI model is a highly advanced, general-purpose AI system that can autonomously perform complex tasks across code and data analysis, reasoning, and task-automation. While systems built on frontier AI models can significantly accelerate business processes, they can also be a new source of security and governance risk.  

No. The model itself is not the threat. The risk is how attackers may use frontier models to accelerate vulnerability discovery, perform reconnaissance, develop exploits, and automate sophisticated attacks. The practical concern for security teams is the compression of time between discovery and exploitation.

AI-driven attacks can operate faster, adapt more quickly, and test more paths than human attackers using traditional methods. They can help adversaries discover exposed systems, probe APIs, chain lower-severity weaknesses, and generate exploit attempts at machine speed.

No security provider should claim to block a named frontier model directly. These models usually act as a reasoning layer. The traffic organizations see typically comes from scripts, scanners, tools, headless browsers, bots, or agents. Akamai helps detect and mitigate the behaviors those tools create.

Akamai helps organizations reduce exposure, protect applications and APIs, stop automated abuse, and contain what gets through. This includes edge protections and virtual patching, API discovery and testing, bot and agent controls, AI application guardrails, DDoS protection, and microsegmentation to limit lateral movement.

Start with the assumption that exposed gaps will be found faster. Identify your exposed attack surface, prioritize reachable and exploitable risks, strengthen application and API protections, stop suspicious automation and reconnaissance, and implement segmentation so a breach cannot spread unchecked.

Resources

The Industrialization of Exploitation: Why Defensive AI Must Outpace Offensive AI

In the AI era, vulnerabilities can be discovered, connected, and operationalized at a speed and scale that traditional security processes cannot match.

Read blog

Shields Up: A Practical Approach to Neutralizing Frontier LLM Threats

In this short video, Patrick Sullivan, VP CTO, Security Strategy at Akamai discusses how you can secure yourself against frontier AI-driven threats.

Watch webinar

The AI Threat Multiplier: Why Architectural Flaws Are the New Frontier

Security leaders must look beyond compliance checklists when evaluating AI-driven risks arising from legacy architectural flaws and tech debt.

Read blog

Prepare your defenses for frontier AI-driven risk

Frontier models can accelerate discovery, probing, and exploitation before teams can react. Talk to Akamai about how to:

  • Identify exposed applications, APIs, and attack paths
  • Contain lateral movement and reduce blast radius
  • Stop bots, agents, and automated reconnaissance
  • Protect applications and APIs while remediation is underway
  • Strengthen layered defenses for AI-accelerated threats