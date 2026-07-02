Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Background

Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX)

Work has moved to the interaction layer, creating massive in-session vulnerabilities and fundamentally breaking traditional security models

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AI governance and interaction security for users and agents

Control prompts, responses, agent actions, and data exchanges across AI, SaaS, web, and desktop applications. Gain real-time visibility and adaptive enforcement at the interaction layer without changing browsers, workflows, or network architecture.

Read solution brief
Architecture diagram showing security components linking client devices and browser extensions to cloud enforcement, logging, and access controls.
Architecture diagram showing security components linking client devices and browser extensions to cloud enforcement, logging, and access controls.

Enterprise browser control. Without the enterprise browser.

Akamai Workforce Protector’s frictionless extension turns any browser into a secure workspace. You gain end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control without forcing a browser swap or disrupting users.

Support compliance

Enforce CIS Benchmarks across major browsers in one click, delivering configuration compliance.

Protect unmanaged devices

Seamlessly enforce read-only sessions and watermarking for BYOD and third-party contractors, without heavy device management deployments.

Eliminate extension risks

Automatically analyze risk scores, behaviors, and permissions with a native risk database extension to instantly block malicious or overprivileged third-party browser plug-ins.

How Workforce Protector secures interactions

Enable safe AI adoption with visibility, context, and adaptive enforcement. Workforce Protector observes activity where work happens and applies controls directly at the point of interaction.

Enable AI adoption

Discover AI applications, browsers, desktop tools, and agents so users can adopt AI safely and responsibly.

Observe activity

Gain full context of every interaction. Capture prompts, data, and user actions, attributing activity to specific human or AI agent identity, in real time.

Understand risk

Correlate user behavior, identity, applications, and data activity to improve investigations and governance.

Enforce policies

Apply adaptive controls that warn, redact, block, or guide user actions based on context and risk.

Built for last-mile interaction security

Apply the right control at the right interaction point. Workforce Protector combines browser-native protection, desktop visibility, centralized policy management, and cloud intelligence to secure how users and AI agents work.

Akamai Workforce Protector Browser Extension

Secures AI, SaaS, and web activity with visibility and control over prompts, data exchanges, identities, and browser extensions.

Akamai Workforce Protector Management Console

Centralizes policy creation, operational visibility, investigations, and reporting across interaction channels.

Akamai Workforce Protector Cloud Intelligence

Delivers risk analysis and intelligence for applications, identities, browser extensions, and AI activity.

Features

  • Real-time visibility into prompts, responses, and AI interactions
  • Protect sensitive data before it reaches AI applications
  • Monitor browser extensions and reduce extension-based risk
  • Discover shadow AI across web applications, browsers, and desktop tools
  • Secure managed and unmanaged devices without changing user workflows
  • Deploy quickly without proxies, network redesign, or browser replacement
  • Govern AI usage with adaptive, context-aware policies
  • Apply controls across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari

Common interaction security use cases

Secure interaction channels where users and AI agents work. Workforce Protector applies the right controls at the right point to govern AI usage, protect data, and reduce risk.

Browser-based interactions

Secure AI, SaaS, private applications, and web activity at the point of interaction.

Use the Akamai Workforce Protector Browser Extension to secure:

  • AI applications and copilots
  • Agentic browsers and AI assistants
  • SaaS and web applications
  • Browser extensions
  • DLP: Text input, copy/paste, uploads, downloads, and data exchanges

Gain real-time visibility and adaptive enforcement where most AI and SaaS interactions occur.

Cloud security integrations dashboard displaying pending SIEM platforms like Splunk and Sentinel
Cloud security integrations dashboard displaying pending SIEM platforms like Splunk and Sentinel

Rapid deployment

Accelerate time to value without infrastructure changes.

Deploy Workforce Protector without:

  • Network redesigns
  • Proxy deployments
  • Browser replacement projects
  • Complex traffic routing

Deliver interaction security quickly while preserving the native user experience.

 

Browser extension deployment screen showing operating system and browser compatibility options
Browser extension deployment screen showing operating system and browser compatibility options

Easy integration

Extend existing investments with interaction security.

Easily integrate with:

  • IAM and identity providers
  • SIEM platforms
  • File-labeling solutions
  • Ticketing systems
  • MDM platforms

Add visibility and control at the interaction layer while leveraging existing workflows and investments.

 

SaaS application monitoring dashboard tracking usage, alerts, and data transfers for AI tools
SaaS application monitoring dashboard tracking usage, alerts, and data transfers for AI tools

Why interaction security is different

Approach What it secures well What it misses Why Workforce Protector is different
SASE/SSE Network traffic, application access, and connectivity Prompts, user actions, AI interactions, and in-session data exchanges Workforce Protector secures the interaction itself, not just the connection to the application
Local Proxy Routed traffic inspection and policy enforcement Full interaction context and user experience simplicity Workforce Protector applies controls directly at the interaction layer without traffic redirection or impact on performance
Endpoint DLP/EDR/XDR Files, processes, devices, and endpoint activity File-less actions such as prompts, text input, copy/paste, and AI usage Workforce Protector enforces corporate governance on how users and AI interact within applications

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

An interaction security platform secures the actions that users and AI agents take inside applications, including prompts, data exchanges, uploads, downloads, text input, and other in-session activity. Rather than focusing only on traffic or files, it secures the interaction itself.

SSE solutions secure access and network traffic. Workforce Protector helps secure the interaction layer where users and AI agents exchange data, enter prompts, and perform actions inside applications.

Many AI security solutions focus on AI traffic or model interactions. Workforce Protector helps secure the broader interaction layer, providing visibility and control across prompts, responses, user actions, applications, browsers, and AI agents.

Endpoint DLP typically focuses on files and traffic. Workforce Protector secures interactions in context, including file-based and file-less activity such as text input, copy/paste, and AI usage.

Workforce Protector is designed to preserve the native user experience while applying monitoring, detection, blocking, and governance controls at the last mile.

Workforce Protector does not require network or architecture changes. It is deployed based on the interaction channel being protected.

Yes. Workforce Protector is designed to work alongside existing IAM/IdP, access management, SIEM, file-labeling, ticketing, and MDM systems.

You need an interaction security platform because traditional controls do not adequately secure the interaction layer where AI usage, file-less data transfer, unmanaged identities, and last-mile user actions actually occur.

Explore interaction security for AI and SaaS

Get a free demo to see how Workforce Protector helps security teams:

  • Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
  • Prevent sensitive data exposure
  • Govern AI interactions in real time
  • Protect users across browsers and devices
  • Accelerate AI adoption with confidence

Schedule your demo in two easy steps:

  1. Submit the form
  2. Book a time with our team