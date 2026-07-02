- Real-time visibility into prompts, responses, and AI interactions
- Protect sensitive data before it reaches AI applications
- Monitor browser extensions and reduce extension-based risk
- Discover shadow AI across web applications, browsers, and desktop tools
- Secure managed and unmanaged devices without changing user workflows
- Deploy quickly without proxies, network redesign, or browser replacement
- Govern AI usage with adaptive, context-aware policies
- Apply controls across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari
AI governance and interaction security for users and agents
Control prompts, responses, agent actions, and data exchanges across AI, SaaS, web, and desktop applications. Gain real-time visibility and adaptive enforcement at the interaction layer without changing browsers, workflows, or network architecture.
Enterprise browser control. Without the enterprise browser.
Akamai Workforce Protector’s frictionless extension turns any browser into a secure workspace. You gain end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control without forcing a browser swap or disrupting users.
How Workforce Protector secures interactions
Enable safe AI adoption with visibility, context, and adaptive enforcement. Workforce Protector observes activity where work happens and applies controls directly at the point of interaction.
Built for last-mile interaction security
Apply the right control at the right interaction point. Workforce Protector combines browser-native protection, desktop visibility, centralized policy management, and cloud intelligence to secure how users and AI agents work.
Features
Common interaction security use cases
Secure interaction channels where users and AI agents work. Workforce Protector applies the right controls at the right point to govern AI usage, protect data, and reduce risk.
Browser-based interactions
Secure AI, SaaS, private applications, and web activity at the point of interaction.
Use the Akamai Workforce Protector Browser Extension to secure:
- AI applications and copilots
- Agentic browsers and AI assistants
- SaaS and web applications
- Browser extensions
- DLP: Text input, copy/paste, uploads, downloads, and data exchanges
Gain real-time visibility and adaptive enforcement where most AI and SaaS interactions occur.
Rapid deployment
Accelerate time to value without infrastructure changes.
Deploy Workforce Protector without:
- Network redesigns
- Proxy deployments
- Browser replacement projects
- Complex traffic routing
Deliver interaction security quickly while preserving the native user experience.
Easy integration
Extend existing investments with interaction security.
Easily integrate with:
- IAM and identity providers
- SIEM platforms
- File-labeling solutions
- Ticketing systems
- MDM platforms
Add visibility and control at the interaction layer while leveraging existing workflows and investments.
Why interaction security is different
|Approach
|What it secures well
|What it misses
|Why Workforce Protector is different
|SASE/SSE
|Network traffic, application access, and connectivity
|Prompts, user actions, AI interactions, and in-session data exchanges
|Workforce Protector secures the interaction itself, not just the connection to the application
|Local Proxy
|Routed traffic inspection and policy enforcement
|Full interaction context and user experience simplicity
|Workforce Protector applies controls directly at the interaction layer without traffic redirection or impact on performance
|Endpoint DLP/EDR/XDR
|Files, processes, devices, and endpoint activity
|File-less actions such as prompts, text input, copy/paste, and AI usage
|Workforce Protector enforces corporate governance on how users and AI interact within applications
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
An interaction security platform secures the actions that users and AI agents take inside applications, including prompts, data exchanges, uploads, downloads, text input, and other in-session activity. Rather than focusing only on traffic or files, it secures the interaction itself.
SSE solutions secure access and network traffic. Workforce Protector helps secure the interaction layer where users and AI agents exchange data, enter prompts, and perform actions inside applications.
Many AI security solutions focus on AI traffic or model interactions. Workforce Protector helps secure the broader interaction layer, providing visibility and control across prompts, responses, user actions, applications, browsers, and AI agents.
Endpoint DLP typically focuses on files and traffic. Workforce Protector secures interactions in context, including file-based and file-less activity such as text input, copy/paste, and AI usage.
Workforce Protector is designed to preserve the native user experience while applying monitoring, detection, blocking, and governance controls at the last mile.
Workforce Protector does not require network or architecture changes. It is deployed based on the interaction channel being protected.
Yes. Workforce Protector is designed to work alongside existing IAM/IdP, access management, SIEM, file-labeling, ticketing, and MDM systems.
You need an interaction security platform because traditional controls do not adequately secure the interaction layer where AI usage, file-less data transfer, unmanaged identities, and last-mile user actions actually occur.
Explore interaction security for AI and SaaS
Get a free demo to see how Workforce Protector helps security teams:
- Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
- Prevent sensitive data exposure
- Govern AI interactions in real time
- Protect users across browsers and devices
- Accelerate AI adoption with confidence
Schedule your demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team