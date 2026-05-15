Govern human and autonomous interactions with consistent control

As AI agents, APIs, and machine-to-machine interactions become part of everyday operations, security teams need visibility and controls that extend across users, applications, and services. Akamai helps organizations:

Maintain visibility and policy enforcement across applications, APIs, AI services, and user interactions

Detect suspicious activity with behavioral analysis and adaptive risk assessment

Apply contextual protections to reduce unintended exposure across distributed environments

This approach helps organizations support AI adoption while protecting sensitive data, critical systems, and evolving compliance requirements.