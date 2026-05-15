Shared telemetry, centralized policy management, and adaptive automation help teams reduce manual tuning while improving consistency across protections.
Protect the full modern application estate with unified security intelligence
Reduce operational friction and improve visibility across web applications, APIs, bots, and AI-driven services with integrated protections powered by shared intelligence and adaptive automation.
Correlate threats across applications, APIs, bots, and AI interactions
Detect sophisticated abuse faster by combining telemetry across WAF, API security, bot management, and AI protections. Shared context improves accuracy while reducing fragmented investigations and manual analysis.
Secure innovation on a global scale without slowing performance
Enable developers and security teams to move faster with protections built on Akamai’s globally distributed platform and available across hybrid and multicloud environments. Protect applications, APIs, and AI-enabled services while maintaining performance and resiliency.
Automation that adapts to your traffic and security needs
Adaptive baselines and tailored recommendations reduce manual tuning, simplify maintenance, and help security teams respond faster with confidence across application and API environments.
Built for Security Teams Under Constant Pressure
How the Akamai Application Protection Platform Secures Modern Applications, APIs, and AI Systems
See how shared intelligence, coordinated defenses, and adaptive protections work together across applications, APIs, bots, identities, and AI interactions to reduce risk and operational complexity.
Discover hidden exposure across applications, APIs, and AI environments
Modern environments change faster than traditional inventories can keep pace. Akamai helps organizations:
- Identify exposed services and shadow APIs directly from live production traffic
- Gain visibility into applications, automated interactions, and emerging AI workflows
- Understand how users, services, bots, and autonomous agents actually access resources
This continuous visibility helps reduce blind spots, strengthen security governance, and prioritize risk with greater confidence.
Protect applications and AI workflows with coordinated defenses
Modern attacks increasingly combine credential abuse, bots, API misuse, and AI-driven techniques to bypass disconnected controls. Akamai helps organizations:
- Gain broader visibility across applications, APIs, identities, automated interactions, and AI services
- Apply protections consistently through a common platform and shared intelligence
- Simplify security operations while improving resilience across distributed environments
This coordinated approach helps organizations strengthen protection without sacrificing performance, scale, or user experience.
Govern human and autonomous interactions with consistent control
As AI agents, APIs, and machine-to-machine interactions become part of everyday operations, security teams need visibility and controls that extend across users, applications, and services. Akamai helps organizations:
- Maintain visibility and policy enforcement across applications, APIs, AI services, and user interactions
- Detect suspicious activity with behavioral analysis and adaptive risk assessment
- Apply contextual protections to reduce unintended exposure across distributed environments
This approach helps organizations support AI adoption while protecting sensitive data, critical systems, and evolving compliance requirements.
Adapt defenses continuously as threats evolve at AI speed
Attackers increasingly use automation and AI to probe and exploit applications at machine speed. Akamai’s core platform technology helps organizations stay ahead through:
- Machine learning and behavioral analysis that continuously improve protections
- Global threat intelligence and shared telemetry that identify emerging threats and malicious automation techniques
- Rapid protection updates that help address new attack patterns and zero-day behaviors
This coordinated approach helps reduce manual tuning, accelerate response, and maintain stronger protection as applications, APIs, and AI-enabled services evolve.
Address application security challenges across your environment
Customer stories
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Shared telemetry, centralized policy management, and adaptive automation help teams reduce manual tuning while improving consistency across protections.
Yes. The platform helps organizations govern and protect AI-enabled applications, APIs, and automated interactions while addressing emerging AI-specific attack vectors.
The platform brings together WAF, API security, bot protection, DDoS defense, credential abuse protection, and AI-focused protections across distributed environments.
Get it all with Akamai’s Application Protection Platform
Modern application security requires more than isolated controls. Akamai helps enterprises unify protection across applications, APIs, bots, and AI systems with adaptive intelligence, integrated defenses, and global-scale visibility designed for today’s distributed environments.