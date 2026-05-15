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Akamai Application Protection Platform

Protect modern digital experiences with a unified platform that reduces operational complexity, strengthens visibility, and helps global enterprises defend against evolving threats.

Protect the full modern application estate with unified security intelligence

Reduce operational friction and improve visibility across web applications, APIs, bots, and AI-driven services with integrated protections powered by shared intelligence and adaptive automation.

Correlate threats across applications, APIs, bots, and AI interactions

Detect sophisticated abuse faster by combining telemetry across WAF, API security, bot management, and AI protections. Shared context improves accuracy while reducing fragmented investigations and manual analysis.  

Diagram showing four data inputs—Apps, APIs, Bots, and AI interactions—funneling via a dotted arrow into a green protective shield labeled "Unified context".
A security diagram demonstrating a web application firewall protecting backend systems.

Secure innovation on a global scale without slowing performance

Enable developers and security teams to move faster with protections built on Akamai’s globally distributed platform and available across hybrid and multicloud environments. Protect applications, APIs, and AI-enabled services while maintaining performance and resiliency.

Automation that adapts to your traffic and security needs

Adaptive baselines and tailored recommendations reduce manual tuning, simplify maintenance, and help security teams respond faster with confidence across application and API environments.

A continuous loop diagram showing an ongoing feedback cycle between three nodes: "Traffic", a central green "Risk score" meter, and "Current" status.

Built for Security Teams Under Constant Pressure

Reduce investigation time across fragmented security signals

Correlate activity across applications, APIs, bots, and AI interactions to help teams identify meaningful threats without chasing disconnected alerts.

Detect sophisticated abuse hidden within legitimate traffic

Use behavioral analysis and shared telemetry to identify attacks that bypass traditional controls by blending into normal application activity.

Support AI-driven innovation without increasing operational risk

Enable teams to adopt AI-enabled applications and automation confidently while maintaining visibility, governance, and consistent protection.

Ease security operations with adaptive, coordinated defenses

Reduce manual tuning and operational complexity through protections that continuously adapt using shared intelligence and automation.

How the Akamai Application Protection Platform Secures Modern Applications, APIs, and AI Systems

See how shared intelligence, coordinated defenses, and adaptive protections work together across applications, APIs, bots, identities, and AI interactions to reduce risk and operational complexity.

Discover hidden exposure across applications, APIs, and AI environments

Modern environments change faster than traditional inventories can keep pace. Akamai helps organizations:

  • Identify exposed services and shadow APIs directly from live production traffic
  • Gain visibility into applications, automated interactions, and emerging AI workflows
  • Understand how users, services, bots, and autonomous agents actually access resources

This continuous visibility helps reduce blind spots, strengthen security governance, and prioritize risk with greater confidence.

Protect applications and AI workflows with coordinated defenses

Modern attacks increasingly combine credential abuse, bots, API misuse, and AI-driven techniques to bypass disconnected controls. Akamai helps organizations:

  • Gain broader visibility across applications, APIs, identities, automated interactions, and AI services
  • Apply protections consistently through a common platform and shared intelligence
  • Simplify security operations while improving resilience across distributed environments

This coordinated approach helps organizations strengthen protection without sacrificing performance, scale, or user experience.

Govern human and autonomous interactions with consistent control

As AI agents, APIs, and machine-to-machine interactions become part of everyday operations, security teams need visibility and controls that extend across users, applications, and services. Akamai helps organizations:

  • Maintain visibility and policy enforcement across applications, APIs, AI services, and user interactions
  • Detect suspicious activity with behavioral analysis and adaptive risk assessment
  • Apply contextual protections to reduce unintended exposure across distributed environments

This approach helps organizations support AI adoption while protecting sensitive data, critical systems, and evolving compliance requirements.

Adapt defenses continuously as threats evolve at AI speed

Attackers increasingly use automation and AI to probe and exploit applications at machine speed. Akamai’s core platform technology helps organizations stay ahead through:

  • Machine learning and behavioral analysis that continuously improve protections
  • Global threat intelligence and shared telemetry that identify emerging threats and malicious automation techniques
  • Rapid protection updates that help address new attack patterns and zero-day behaviors

This coordinated approach helps reduce manual tuning, accelerate response, and maintain stronger protection as applications, APIs, and AI-enabled services evolve.

Address application security challenges across your environment

Application and API security

Protect web applications and APIs against exploits, abuse, and emerging threats with layered WAAP defenses.

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Bot and agent control

Detect and mitigate automated threats, account abuse, scraping, and other malicious activity targeting digital experiences.

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DDoS protection

Maintain availability with scalable protection against application-layer and infrastructure DDoS attacks.

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Cybersecurity and compliance

Strengthen security posture and support regulatory requirements with visibility, controls, and risk reduction capabilities.

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DNS security and delivery

Improve resilience, availability, and security with highly available DNS services and DNS-focused protections.

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Application and API performance

Accelerate applications and APIs while improving reliability and user experience across global environments.

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Customer stories

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Shared telemetry, centralized policy management, and adaptive automation help teams reduce manual tuning while improving consistency across protections.

Yes. The platform helps organizations govern and protect AI-enabled applications, APIs, and automated interactions while addressing emerging AI-specific attack vectors.

The platform brings together WAF, API security, bot protection, DDoS defense, credential abuse protection, and AI-focused protections across distributed environments.

Get it all with Akamai’s Application Protection Platform

Modern application security requires more than isolated controls. Akamai helps enterprises unify protection across applications, APIs, bots, and AI systems with adaptive intelligence, integrated defenses, and global-scale visibility designed for today’s distributed environments.