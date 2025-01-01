X
Achieve Global Scale with Akamai Cloud

Control where data is managed. Scale to meet demand in key markets.

Reduce risk and enhance privacy and security

Keep up with evolving regulations and mitigate your risks by controlling where your data resides. Whether it's maintaining national borders for sensitive data, adhering to strict data residency mandates, or navigating regional legal frameworks, Akamai Cloud helps you stay in control.

Control your data and meet global customer demand

Direct where you deploy your data

Mitigate risks and geographic issues. Keep your data in jurisdictions that meet your needs.

Meet data residency requirements

Keep certain types of data within national borders. Meet essential data residency requirements for organizations or industries.

Build customer trust

Manage data access, processing, and storage. Show commitment to data sovereignty to build customer trust and confidence.

Enhance data protection

Better safeguard sensitive data from misuse or unauthorized access. Store it in jurisdictions with strong data protection laws.

Discover how we cut cloud costs by 40% in a year

Read the brief about Project Cirrus for insights on business objectives, cloud risk management, and our five-step migration process.

Read brief

8x more edge points of presence than any other

Build next-generation apps, harness the power of AI, and create hyper-personalized, data-driven experiences on the world’s most distributed platform.

See our global platform

Nuveto enhanced cloud scalability and security with Akamai

Provided seamless customer experiences for clients with strict data localization laws during high-demand period

See customer story

