As the world’s first AI-powered bank, Ryt Bank set out to deliver fast, intelligent, and secure banking experiences for millions of Malaysians. But with APIs powering data flow across the bank, limited API transparency and compliance challenges on its previous cloud platform created visibility gaps that threatened governance, operational efficiency, and customer trust. By adopting Akamai solutions, Ryt Bank gained full API inventory, strengthened its security posture, and aligned its digital ecosystem with RMiT (Risk Management in Technology) requirements.
“Akamai gave us automated API discovery, deeper visibility, and the assurance that we stay secure and compliant as our digital footprint grows.”— Nic Ngoo, CTO, Ryt Bank
Building a secure, AI-powered banking experience
Creating a next-generation digital bank
From day one, Ryt Bank has operated with a start-up mindset: fast, fearless, and engineered for scale. AI powers everything from intelligent payment transfers to spending insights and conversational support.
As it shapes the future of banking in Malaysia, Ryt Bank is setting new benchmarks for speed, intelligence, and user experience. But success depended on something deeper: a secure, API-driven foundation that could support a new age in digital banking.
APIs are the backbone of Ryt Bank’s AI-powered experience, connecting core banking systems, microservices, vendor integrations, AI models, and our mobile app. Because APIs connect critical systems, the bank needs full visibility into every API across its network and the risks they pose. “APIs allow us to deliver a fast, secure, and innovative digital banking ecosystem. But without complete visibility into them, we risked compliance issues and operational blind spots,” explained Nic Ngoo, CTO for Ryt Bank.
Open banking raised expectations for security
Malaysia’s open banking movement accelerated the bank’s need for a more connected yet governed ecosystem. “Open banking aligns with how we built our experiences,” Ngoo said. “But it demanded technology that was resilient, secure, and thoughtfully governed. Trust and protection had to be built into every integration.”
To support this, Ryt Bank required a security platform capable of handling dynamic API growth, AI-driven workloads, and continuous compliance verification.
Restrictions in the current environment led to potential unseen risks
A lack of automated API discovery and full API inventory — both essential for demonstrating compliance — led to operational overhead. “My team spent significant time manually monitoring and compensating for missing API visibility and threat detection,” Ngoo explained.
More importantly, this limitation introduced security risk. “APIs are critical to our services. Insufficient protection could expose sensitive data or disrupt availability, which threatened customer trust and regulatory compliance,” he continued.
Why Ryt Bank chose Akamai
Following a rigorous evaluation process, Ryt Bank selected Akamai for its complete, adaptive security stack, and strong alignment with banking requirements and evolving security needs. “Akamai provided comprehensive geo coverage with its dedicated network of edge locations and direct relationships with telcos,” said Ngoo. “Automated discovery, behavioral anomaly detection, WAF and bot protection capabilities — including an adaptive WAF engine — aligned better with our security posture and evolving needs. It also offered a 100% uptime SLA.”
The bank adopted two Akamai solutions:
- App & API Protector: Provides adaptive WAF, bot mitigation, and consistent protection for web and API traffic
- API Security: Enables automated API discovery, inventory, behavioral analysis, and anomaly detection
Together, these solutions provide Ryt Bank with unified protection across web, mobile, and AI-driven environments, along with complete visibility into both managed and unmanaged APIs. They also enable an adaptive, automated defense powered by shared intelligence between WAF and API runtime protection.
Onboarding with zero disruption
Onboarding was structured and phased to minimize risk. Systems integrator Nutworkz played a central role in execution. “We began by mapping all security controls — WAF rules, bot settings, and DDoS policies — so they could be replicated and optimized in Akamai,” Ngoo said.
Nutworkz also managed domain migration, and ensured SSL/TLS validation and traffic routing transitioned seamlessly. The process provided the bank immediate visibility into traffic patterns and potential API risks.
Achieving full API visibility and compliance readiness
With a comprehensive and adaptive API security framework, Ryt Bank reduced operational overhead and strengthened its resilience against evolving threats. “With full transparency across both north-south and east-west traffic, we now have a complete, dynamic inventory of every API in use, without needing inputs from the development team,” said Ngoo.
In addition, the bank quickly surfaced and eliminated shadow APIs, one of the biggest compliance risks. “Akamai provides contextual scoring and alerts for suspicious behavior such as abnormal usage patterns or potential abuse. This strengthened governance and improved our confidence in meeting RMiT.”
Ngoo also underscored the bank’s newfound confidence in its security posture. “We trust that our API foundation and applications are protected end to end from all types of attacks.”
Strengthening security for long-term growth
Akamai helped Ryt Bank establish security engineered for scale. “As threats evolve and our footprint grows, Akamai gives us confidence,” said Ngoo. He emphasized the impact of adaptive WAF protection, robust DDoS mitigation, and API security designed for financial services. “Akamai delivers 100% uptime and strengthens our security posture.”
Looking ahead, Akamai remains one of the core enablers for the bank’s AI and digital banking roadmap. “Akamai ensures we can innovate securely, maintain compliance, and deliver uninterrupted services as we scale,” concluded Ngoo.
About Ryt Bank
Ryt Bank is The World's First AI-Powered Bank, led by YTL Group in partnership with Sea Limited. Committed to inclusive innovation, Ryt Bank blends technology with cultural intelligence — making banking simpler, smarter, and more secure for every Malaysian.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.