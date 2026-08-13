From day one, Ryt Bank has operated with a start-up mindset: fast, fearless, and engineered for scale. AI powers everything from intelligent payment transfers to spending insights and conversational support.

As it shapes the future of banking in Malaysia, Ryt Bank is setting new benchmarks for speed, intelligence, and user experience. But success depended on something deeper: a secure, API-driven foundation that could support a new age in digital banking.

APIs are the backbone of Ryt Bank’s AI-powered experience, connecting core banking systems, microservices, vendor integrations, AI models, and our mobile app. Because APIs connect critical systems, the bank needs full visibility into every API across its network and the risks they pose. “APIs allow us to deliver a fast, secure, and innovative digital banking ecosystem. But without complete visibility into them, we risked compliance issues and operational blind spots,” explained Nic Ngoo, CTO for Ryt Bank.