As Malaysia’s leading multi-channel lottery operator with 680 outlets offering eight games, STM Lottery depends on its website and mobile app for live draw results, big-win information, and its popular scan-and-check feature. “Controlling result distribution and protecting our official channels is critical to maintaining customer trust, regulatory compliance, and brand integrity,” explained Lai You Weng, Assistant General Manager of IT for STM.

On draw nights, digital usage peaks, and traffic regularly climbs to 50,000 requests per minute over a four-hour window as players check lottery results. These spikes, often intensified by bot and scraper traffic from unauthorized sites, strained STM Lottery’s infrastructure and threatened site stability. “Our visibility into scraper and bot traffic was limited,” Weng continued. “We couldn’t easily distinguish legitimate users from automated activity.”

The outages drove an uptick in scrutiny from players, agents, and partners, reducing their confidence in STM Lottery. “When we delivered our first major lottery event, the site crashed,” said Weng. “Even operators couldn’t update results from the back end.”