Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. (now known as Panasonic Digital Co., Ltd.) is the Panasonic Group’s IT operations company that supports the implementation and execution of IT strategies, underpinning the businesses of each group across various fields including retail, distribution, and manufacturing. The company also leverages its experience and expertise to provide a wide range of solutions to external customers, including data analysis, IT infrastructure, and security. In recent years, realizing Panasonic Transformation (PX), a key strategy for the Panasonic Group, has become one of the company’s most important initiatives.

In the Panasonic Group, cybersecurity is positioned as one of the most important issues for PX, with Panasonic Information Systems leading its implementation. In particular, with a rapid increase in remote work since 2020, the company has shifted from traditional perimeter-based protection to a Zero Trust approach, and have been actively promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies.

The cyber incident the company experienced in 2021 was a significant turning point for the group. A review of its security strategy and implementation framework was conducted, leading to the adoption of more comprehensive measures focused around cyber hygiene.

“Cyber hygiene, the systematic maintenance of a vulnerability-free state, is a key initiative in strengthening security measures,” said Noritaka Tsukamoto, Chief, Infrastructure Solution Division, Platform Services Business Division, Infrastructure Standard Services Department, Cloud Platform Team, Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. Following the unauthorized access the company experienced in 2021, controlling communication between servers within the company intranet became a major challenge. Traditional perimeter-based defenses become ineffective once a threat infiltrates an internal network, with no way to prevent lateral movement between servers,” he explained.

Tsukamoto initially considered implementing hardware-based firewall devices. However, he concluded that this would be impractical due to the high cost of introducing these devices, in addition to the excessive lead time for procuring and building them. He wanted to manage communication control by implementing the same solutions across not only the on-premises environment, but also for the major cloud environments increasingly being adopted within the group.

Accordingly, this led to a focus on software-based firewall solutions. Tsukamoto believed this method would make implementing visualization and control of communications on a per-server basis easier, in a way that overlays the existing network without changing it, thereby enabling the construction of the ideal microsegmentation.