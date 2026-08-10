Akamai Cloud 最新アップデート（2026年8月）：AIインフラを支えるプラットフォーム基盤の進化

Shawn Michels, Vice President of Product Management at Akamai, is responsible for driving the strategy and execution of the company’s cloud computing product portfolio. Shawn leads a global team charged with delivering a single platform that allows developers to build, secure, and deliver applications across the entire continuum of compute. Over the course of his career, Shawn's products and services have been used by the world’s largest companies and brands, including Gogo Vision, the industry’s first solution to deliver video directly to consumers over Wi-Fi while in flight.