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Akamai Cloud 最新アップデート（2026年8月）：AIインフラを支えるプラットフォーム基盤の進化

August 10, 2026 by Shawn Michels

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主なポイント

AIインフラはコンピューティングだけに留まりません。本番環境のAIは、ネットワーク、アイデンティティ、Kubernetes、ストレージ、オブザーバビリティ（可視性）が単一のプラットフォームとして連携することで成り立ちます。

組織への導入では、既存の環境に適合させることが求められます。2026年第2四半期のAkamai Cloud のアップデートでは、インフラの再設計を強いるのではなく、確立されたネットワーク、アイデンティティ、運用モデルとの統合に焦点を当てました。

AIを大規模に運用するには、より優れた可視性と自動化が必要です。オブザーバビリティ、セキュリティ、Kubernetes に関する新機能により、信頼性とコンプライアンスを向上させつつ、運用の複雑さを軽減します。

2026年第2四半期のテーマはプラットフォームの成熟です。独立したAIサービスを新たに追加するのではなく、本番環境のAIアプリケーションのデプロイ、運用、スケーリングをより容易にする基盤の強化に取り組みました。

AIアプリケーションを実験段階から本番環境へと移行させるにつれ、ネットワークやアイデンティティ、オブザーバビリティ（可視性）などを統合した強固なインフラが必要になるという新たな課題に現場は直面します。本記事は、Akamai Cloud進化の過程をお届けする連載の最新アップデートです。Akamai Cloud が上述の要素をどのように連携させ、AI推論やエージェント型アプリケーションの基盤をどう捉え直しているかを解説し、2026年第2四半期に提供したプラットフォームの主要な改善点を取り上げます。

2026年第1四半期のアップデートでは、NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell GPU による AI インフラの拡張や、Akamai Functions の導入についてお伝えしました。これらは私たちが構築しているプラットフォームの領域を広げる重要なマイルストーンでした。そしてこの第2四半期のテーマは、プラットフォームの別の側面に移っています。

コンピューティングの枠を超える：AIインフラ基盤がもたらす総合的な価値

AI アプリケーションは、加速されたコンピューティングリソース単体に依存しているわけではありません。ネットワーク、ストレージ、Kubernetes、アイデンティティ、オブザーバビリティ、そしてエッジサービスなどが、ひとつのまとまったプラットフォームとして連携することで初めて機能します。お客様が実験段階から本番環境へと移行するにつれて、これらの機能はモデルそのものと同じくらい重要になります。

第2四半期における私たちの取り組みの多くは、まさにこの部分に集中していました。ネットワーク、アイデンティティ、オブザーバビリティ、Kubernetes、ストレージの各領域において、AI 推論やエージェント型アプリケーションを支えるプラットフォームの強化を継続しました。

既存のネットワーク設計をそのまま活かすアプローチ

企業のチームが、未設定の環境にインフラをデプロイすることは稀で、ネットワークは何年も前にすでに設計されており、IPアドレスの割り当て計画も確立されています。ハイブリッドな接続環境もすでに構築され、セキュリティチームによって環境間のトラフィック制御規則も定義済みです。

第2四半期におけるネットワーク関連のアップデートでは、お客様にネットワークの再設計を強いるのではなく、既存の環境に適合させることに焦点を当てました。

Akamai Cloud では、VPC（Virtual Private Cloud）向けに設定可能な IPv4 レンジをサポートするようになりました。お客様は、非標準のアドレス空間を含むカスタムレンジを定義でき、同時に組み込まれた保護メカニズムがルーティングの競合を防ぎ、ネットワークの分離を維持します。

ハイブリッドクラウドやマルチクラウド環境を運用するチームにとって、移行における一般的な障壁のひとつを取り除きます。既存のアドレス体系をそのまま維持できるため、ネットワークの再割り当てや変換レイヤーを導入することなく、新しいワークロードを既存のインフラと通信させることが可能になります。

また、クラウドインターフェースとファイアウォールテンプレートがGAとなり、コンピューティングインスタンスのネットワーク設定が簡略化されました。

  • クラウドファイアウォールをインターフェースに直接アタッチ可能に
  • 事前構成済みのテンプレートにより、一般的なデプロイパターンを簡略化
  • ネットワークポリシーを単一の場所から一元管理

結果として、新しいインフラのデプロイ直後から、より一貫性のあるセキュリティポスチャを実現できます。

組織の拡大に伴うアクセス管理の壁をどう越えるか

組織の成長に伴い、アクセス管理のあり方も変化します。数人のエンジニアであれば手作業で回せていたプロセスも、ユーザーが数百人規模に拡大すれば、運用とコンプライアンスの両面で大きな課題となります。

Akamai Cloud でシングルサインオン（SSO）が利用可能に

Akamai Cloud でSSOが利用可能になりました。プラットフォームチームは、すでに管理しているアイデンティティプロバイダーを通じてユーザーのオンボーディングを行え、オフボーディング時にはプラットフォーム全体のアクセス権が自動的に削除されます。アイデンティティは単一の信頼できる情報源から一元管理されるため、管理業務とコンプライアンスがシンプルになります。

今年初めに提供を開始したロールベースアクセス制御（RBAC）および親・子アカウント機能とSSOを組み合わせることで、企業が求めるアクセスモデルに Akamai Cloud を適合させます。

パスワードレスプロビジョニングの導入

さらに、パスワードレスでのプロビジョニングも導入しました。これにより、パスワードなしで仮想マシン（VM）をデプロイできるようになりました。VM が起動した瞬間から、新しいインフラをゼロトラストの原則に準拠させることができます。

プラットフォームの挙動を可視化することの重要性

アプリケーションが高機能になるほど、その運用は複雑化します。何が、いつ変更され、それが本番システムにどう影響するのかを把握するには、プラットフォームの可視性が不可欠です。

Cloud Pulse 監査ログ

Akamai Cloud Pulse の監査ログがGAになりました。これにより、サポートされている Akamai Cloud サービス全体のコントロールプレーンのアクティビティ記録が提供されます。監査イベントは、カスタム HTTPS 宛先を通じて既存の SIEM やオブザーバビリティプラットフォームへ直接ストリーミングでき、配信状態もメトリクスとアラートで監視されます。

Cloud Pulse アラート

Cloud Pulse のアラート機能が、以下のサービス向けにLA（限定リリース）になりました。

リソース全体で再利用可能なアラート定義を作成し、ディメンションごとにメトリクスをグループ化できるため、アプリケーションに影響が及ぶ前に問題を検知しやすくなります。

Cloud Logs

Cloud Logs ではカスタム HTTPS 宛先のサポートが追加されました。これにより、プロビジョニングやストリームの状態の可視性を向上させつつ、既存のオブザーバビリティパイプラインとの統合が強化されました。

Kubernetes の運用負荷を下げ、予測可能性を高める

マネージド型の Kubernetes は、運用工数を増やすものではなく、削減するものであるべきです。

第2四半期には、新規および既存の LKE Enterprise クラスタ向けに Kubernetes v1.34 が提供され、併せて CoreDNS やストレージコンポーネントもアップデートされました。これにより、お客様自身でアップグレードの計画や調整を行うことなく、最新のプラットフォーム機能を利用できるようになります。

また、kube-reserved のリソース割り当てを自動化し、高負荷時にワーカーノードがリソース枯渇に陥るのを防ぐ機能も導入しました。さらに、LKE Enterprise クラスタで Kubernetes API 監査ログが利用可能になり、監査、コンプライアンス、および運用のトラブルシューティングが強化されています。

加えて、Kubernetes Gateway API をフルサポートし、既存の CI/CD パイプラインにおいて Tekton をオプションとして選択できるようにしました。インストールおよびアップグレードのワークフローの改善も継続して行っています。

データとストレージ基盤の強化

東京のオブジェクトストレージのエンドポイント（jp-tyo-1.linodeobjects.com）のアーキテクチャを E2 から E3 へアップグレードしました。既存のお客様による設定変更は一切不要です。 アジア太平洋地域のユーザーにサービスを提供するワークロードにおいて、このアップグレードは既存アプリケーションとの互換性を保ちながら、より高いスループットと低レイテンシーをもたらします。

また、Aiven を基盤とする Managed PostgreSQL Databases で、PGBouncer コネクションプーリングがサポートされました。これにより、短命なデータベース接続を大量に確立するアプリケーション（最新の API や AI アプリケーションでよく見られるパターン）の効率が向上します。

今後の展望とプラットフォームの進化

AI 推論やエージェント型アプリケーションのためのプラットフォームを構築するには、単に新しい AI 機能を追加するだけでは不十分です。ネットワークやアイデンティティから、Kubernetes、ストレージ、オブザーバビリティに至るまで、プラットフォームのあらゆるレイヤーを連携させることが求められます。

それこそが、2026年第2四半期における私たちの投資の大部分を占めた領域です。これらの改善は、新しいサービスを発表するほど目立つものではないかもしれませんが、本番アプリケーションのデプロイ、運用、スケーリングをより容易にするのは、まさにこうした基盤の強化なのです。

今後のアップデート

2026年第2四半期の最新情報は以上です。今後も本ブログを通じて私たちの取り組みを発信し、提供した機能だけでなく、それぞれの投資がどのように次世代 AI アプリケーション向けの究極のプラットフォームへと Akamai Cloud を近づけているかをお伝えしていきます。

それまでの間、ぜひお客様ご自身で Akamai Cloud をお試しください

 

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執筆者

Headshot of Shawn Michels

Shawn Michels

Shawn Michels, Vice President of Product Management at Akamai, is responsible for driving the strategy and execution of the company’s cloud computing product portfolio. Shawn leads a global team charged with delivering a single platform that allows developers to build, secure, and deliver applications across the entire continuum of compute. Over the course of his career, Shawn's products and services have been used by the world’s largest companies and brands, including Gogo Vision, the industry’s first solution to deliver video directly to consumers over Wi-Fi while in flight.

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クラウド
Object Storage
Node Balancers
Managed Databases
Akamai Functions
GPU

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