Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs Are Generally Available

Organizations face significant challenges in tracking changes within infrastructures. Missing or delayed logs can create security visibility gaps and slow down troubleshooting during critical incidents. When issues occur, teams need immediate insights to understand exactly what changed and who made the change.

As organizations transition from human-centric to agentic architectures, automated systems and AI platforms are increasingly making dynamic API calls and modifications to infrastructure. When autonomous applications scale workloads dynamically across the compute continuum, checking the integrity of your environment becomes paramount.