Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs Are Generally Available

Key takeaways
Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs are now generally available, providing real-time, tamper-resistant visibility into critical control plane activities and authentication events.
Enhanced security enables you to accelerate incident investigation and threat detection by identifying unauthorized access, privilege escalations, and anomalies in real time.
Structured JSON logs and real-time streaming to your existing observability tools offer operational efficiency to help speed troubleshooting and deployment monitoring.
The solution addresses integrity concerns by maintaining strict audit trails for machine-driven configurations with built-in write once, read many (WORM) capabilities and sensitive data redaction.
Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs provide the precise observability needed to monitor dynamic, autonomous workloads while adhering to enterprise risk guardrails with an AI-ready infrastructure.
As cloud environments grow more complex, having deep, real-time visibility into your infrastructure is a critical requirement for security and operational excellence. With that in mind, we are thrilled to announce the General Availability (GA) of Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs, a comprehensive solution designed to give customers a real-time record of control plane activities and authentication events across Akamai Cloud environments.
The visibility challenge
Organizations face significant challenges in tracking changes within infrastructures. Missing or delayed logs can create security visibility gaps and slow down troubleshooting during critical incidents. When issues occur, teams need immediate insights to understand exactly what changed and who made the change.
As organizations transition from human-centric to agentic architectures, automated systems and AI platforms are increasingly making dynamic API calls and modifications to infrastructure. When autonomous applications scale workloads dynamically across the compute continuum, checking the integrity of your environment becomes paramount.
Apply key use cases
Key use cases of Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs include:
Security incident investigation and threat detection
Cloud resource change tracking and troubleshooting
Operational visibility and deployment monitoring
Security incident investigation and threat detection
Rapidly trace the sequence of events leading to an incident, detect unauthorized login attempts, and identify privilege escalations to respond to potential threats in real time.
Cloud resource change tracking and troubleshooting
Instantly identify who modified critical infrastructure components, track provisioning activities, and speed root cause analysis when operational issues arise.
Operational visibility and deployment monitoring
Monitor operational activities across teams and services by tracking deployments, configuration updates, API activity, and infrastructure changes. Quickly identify failed changes, unexpected behavior, or deployment-related issues impacting system stability and operations.
Take advantage of essential features
Essential features of Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs include:
Complete and real-time audit visibility
Real-time streaming to your existing tooling
Structured JSON logs for faster analysis
End-to-end infrastructure activity tracking
Simplified log pipeline management
Built-in security
Complete and real-time audit visibility
Gain a comprehensive audit trail across your cloud infrastructure with real-time visibility into control plane operations, configuration changes, authentication events, API activity, and resource management actions.
Real-time streaming to your existing tooling
With real-time streaming to your existing tooling, you can stream audit events directly to Akamai Object Storage or a custom HTTPS endpoint as they happen and ingest them immediately into observability and SIEM platforms or other analytics systems.
Structured JSON logs for faster analysis
Audit logs are delivered in structured JSON/JSONL format, enabling teams to parse, index, search, and analyze events instantly without requiring custom transformations or preprocessing.
End-to-end infrastructure activity tracking
Track critical actions across your environment including authentication and authorization events, API calls and control plane operations, configuration and policy changes, permission modifications, and resource lifecycle operations.
Simplified log pipeline management
Easily create, modify, and manage log streams and destinations. Reuse configurations across services and adapt logging pipelines as operational needs evolve.
Built-in security
Built-in sensitive data redaction capabilities help protect confidential information while maintaining audit visibility. Support for Object Lock WORM capabilities helps improve log integrity and tamper resistance for forensic investigations.
Get started today
Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs is available now. Getting started requires zero complex setup. Simply navigate to the Logs section in your Cloud Manager to configure your log delivery destination and start monitoring your infrastructure instantly.
Take control of your cloud operations today and build a more secure and visible infrastructure with Akamai Cloud Pulse Audit Logs.
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