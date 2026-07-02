Real-Time Observability: Introducing Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts

In today’s fast-paced, cloud native world, every second counts. Whether you are managing complex database deployments, serving high-traffic applications using object storage, or balancing mission-critical load across multiple nodes, your success hinges on stability and speed.

As you scale your distributed cloud environment with Akamai, maintaining optimal performance and reliability is paramount. Waiting for an issue to be reported by an end user or discovered through manual monitoring is no longer acceptable.

That’s why we are excited to announce that Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts is now available in LA. This new feature changes how you interact with your infrastructure metrics, ensuring that you’re the first to know when something requires attention.

Cloud Pulse Alerts empowers you to act fast, minimize impact, and maintain service reliability with confidence.