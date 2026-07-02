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Real-Time Observability: Introducing Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts

Debeesantosh Prakash

Jul 02, 2026

Deb Prakash

Debeesantosh Prakash

Written by

Deb Prakash

Deb Prakash is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

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Akamai announces the Limited Availability (LA) of Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts, a real-time infrastructure monitoring feature designed to reduce downtime and improve application reliability. 

This release introduces automated real-time alerts for core Linode services, including Database as a Service (DBaaS), Object Storage, Logs, and NodeBalancers, enabling developers and Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) to remediate performance issues before they impact global end users.

The need for real-time observability

In today’s fast-paced, cloud native world, every second counts. Whether you are managing complex database deployments, serving high-traffic applications using object storage, or balancing mission-critical load across multiple nodes, your success hinges on stability and speed.

As you scale your distributed cloud environment with Akamai, maintaining optimal performance and reliability is paramount. Waiting for an issue to be reported by an end user or discovered through manual monitoring is no longer acceptable.

That’s why we are excited to announce that Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts is now available in LA. This new feature changes how you interact with your infrastructure metrics, ensuring that you’re the first to know when something requires attention.

Cloud Pulse Alerts empowers you to act fast, minimize impact, and maintain service reliability with confidence.

The first release phase

In this first release phase, the essential Linode services on our distributed cloud infrastructure now feature these advanced, powerful, real-time alerting capabilities: DBaaS, Object Storage Metrics, Logs, and NodeBalancer.

These services represent some of the most critical components of modern cloud architectures, and providing deep observability here offers immediate and significant value to our customers. Other services are in the pipeline and will quickly follow.

Key benefits: Comprehensive control and actionable intelligence

Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts offers comprehensive control and a unified platform for managing your infrastructure health (Figure 1). This infrastructure monitoring feature is specifically tailored for the needs of developers, SREs, and IT professionals.

Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts offers comprehensive control and a unified platform for managing your infrastructure health (Figure 1). Fig. 1: Centralized Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts view

Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts includes:

  • True real-time breach detection

  • Custom alerts for granular control

  • Flexible and simplified alert management

  • Programmatic integration and automation

  • Actionable notifications for quick remediation

True real-time breach detection 

You can gain immediate awareness with true real-time alerting capabilities. The platform is ready to instantly detect performance breaches based on all underlying infrastructure metrics. 

This level of immediacy ensures that you can initiate remediation almost instantaneously, which dramatically reduces potential downtime and operational costs.

Custom alerts for granular control 

We offer flexibility to suit your specific monitoring requirements. You can start fast with essential System Alerts, which are preconfigured on key performance indicators (KPIs) for core services. 

For highly specific needs, you can easily define your own sophisticated Custom Alerts with various knobs and switches, allowing you to tailor alerts precisely to your application’s logic and thresholds.

Flexible and simplified alert management 

We deliver both Centralized and Contextual Alert Management. This dual approach makes it simpler for your teams to configure, view, and assign alerts efficiently. 

Provisioning is also streamlined with granular capabilities like Group by Dimensions for better alert organization and Cloning of Alerts for fast, standardized deployment across similar resources.

Programmatic integration and automation

For customers, partners, and ISVs that are building complex automation and monitoring stacks, we enable full integration through programmatic access using robust REST APIs. This allows you to integrate alerting directly into your existing observability stack and workflows, making it possible to automate the creation, update, and deletion of alerts as part of your CI/CD pipelines.

Actionable notifications for quick remediation

Alerts are only useful if they are acted upon quickly. With Custom Notification Channels, you can define exactly who receives an alert by setting your own recipients list. 

Furthermore, we have focused heavily on usability with a simplified alert email notification template. This streamlined design ensures that the recipient has the critical context and information needed to take quicker remedial actions to avoid information overload during critical incidents (Figure 2).

This streamlined design ensures that the recipient has the critical context and information needed to take quicker remedial actions to avoid information overload during critical incidents (Figure 2). Fig. 2: A sample alert e-mail notification

What’s next

Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts is engineered to improve transparency, reduce your operational burden, and deepen your trust in the Akamai cloud platform. This LA period allows us to gather crucial customer feedback to optimize the product before scaling it widely.

As we move toward General Availability (GA), we are actively working to integrate alerting support for additional critical Linode cloud services, ensuring unified observability across your entire infrastructure.

How to get started

To gain access to Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts in LA for DBaaS, Object storage Metrics, Logs and Node Balancer, please contact your account representative or the Akamai Cloud Pulse team today.

Talk to an expert
Debeesantosh Prakash

Jul 02, 2026

Deb Prakash

Debeesantosh Prakash

Written by

Deb Prakash

Deb Prakash is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

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