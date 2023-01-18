What’s New for Developers: 2022 Recap

With the release of Terraform CLI v1.0.0, you got improved formatting of output configs and added DNS support. Some of the changes released with v1.1.1 to 1.3.0 include:

For CPS: A new export-cps command to export DV enrollment or third-party enrollment with accompanying resources and data sources

For PAPI: A new subcommand to export Property Manager Include with accompanying resources and data sources and new flag to export resources and data sources for the Property Manager Includes that are referenced by the Property that is being exported

Take a look at the release notes for more details.

➡️ Learn more: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases