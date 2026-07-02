Most AI ROI Gets Lost in the Infrastructure, Not the Model

AI gains rarely reach the profit and loss statement, and that is usually an architectural problem, not a model problem. Teams ship a working pilot, then watch the returns get eaten by latency, runaway compute, and security incidents that nobody budgeted for. The model performs. But the underlying infrastructure was never built to carry the workload into production.

Akamai commissioned two studies to pressure test where that breakdown happens. The State of AI Inference 2026 surveyed 200 practitioners who are running inference in production, three-quarters of them engineers and architects, and most of them deployment decision-makers. The 2026 API Security Impact Study surveyed 1,840 security professionals across six industries and 10 countries.

Together, the two reports point to one conclusion: Most teams are scaling on infrastructure designed for training and stretched to cover inference, and the gaps show up as cost, latency, and exposure.

That gaps close when three things come together:

An architecture that adapts to live conditions Security built into that architecture instead of bolted on Inference placed close enough to users to hit real-time targets

None of these is novel on its own. The problem is treating them as separate projects owned by separate teams.

Start with the anatomy. Inference is the live step where a trained model takes new input and returns an output. Every inference call travels as an API call, so the model and the API are not separate concerns. They share the same request path, the same failure modes, and the same attack surface. That thread runs through both surveys.