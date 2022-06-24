What’s New for Developers: June 2022
We hope you enjoy these new articles and find our latest updates helpful!
What we’re highlighting in this issue
Developer releases: tools and resources
Read about the most recent Terraform updates.
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Latest articles and videos
Discover why edge computing is increasingly being leveraged by companies
Meet Developer Champions Mike Schiessl and Josh Johnson
- Watch fresh Web Dev Office Hours videos on Docker and GitHub Actions, sound effects, and coding style guides
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Developer releases: tools and resources
Terraform updates
We updated the Akamai Terraform Provider and Akamai Terraform CLI to support new data sources for Image & Video Manager, import image and video policies with the new create-imaging command, and support darwin_arm64 architecture.
➡️ Read the Terraform Provider release notes:
https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases
➡️ Read the Terraform CLI release notes:
Latest articles and videos
Why edge compute is like knitting dog hats
Senior Developer Advocate Austin Gil came up with a unique analogy for how edge computing works. Curious about the growing value of edge computing? Check out Austin’s thorough (and entertaining) article.
➡️ Read more: https://austingil.com/edge-compute-knitted-dog-hats/
Meet Developer Champions Mike and Josh
We recently highlighted two of our Developer Champions, Mike Schiessl and Josh Johnson, on the Akamai blog. We got Mike’s take on the security services industry, found out how he stays up to date on security, and learned how he got into tech. And we talked to Josh about his passion for coding and best practices for code review.
To learn more about both of them, read the Akamai blogs.
➡️ Read the blog post about Mike Schiessl
➡️ Read the blog post about Josh Johnson
Fresh Web Dev Office Hours
Have you been attending Austin’s office hours? If you’ve missed them live, you can still get all his insight on demand. He’s recently discussed using environmental variables in Docker and GitHub Actions, using the Web Audio API to play sound effects, and adding linting to a JavaScript project.
➡️ Visit YouTube for more Akamai Developer videos: Akamai Developer YouTube
And that’s a wrap!
Do you have an article, a tool, or code to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com.