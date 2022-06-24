Meet Developer Champions Mike and Josh



We recently highlighted two of our Developer Champions, Mike Schiessl and Josh Johnson, on the Akamai blog. We got Mike’s take on the security services industry, found out how he stays up to date on security, and learned how he got into tech. And we talked to Josh about his passion for coding and best practices for code review.

To learn more about both of them, read the Akamai blogs.

➡️ Read the blog post about Mike Schiessl

➡️ Read the blog post about Josh Johnson