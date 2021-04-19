Gartner defines web application firewalls (WAFs) as "solutions designed to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of attacks, including automated (bots), injection and application layer denial of service (DoS). WAFs should provide signature-based protections, and should also support positive security models (automated allow lists) and/or anomaly detection."

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data Gartner has collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

The customers who reviewed Akamai for Gartner Peer Insights span a broad range of organization sizes, with annual revenue ranges of less than US$50 million to greater than US$30 billion. Additionally, the 5-star reviews include major verticals such as finance, retail, manufacturing, media, communications, energy and utilities, transportation, and more.

Testimonials from Akamai customers include:

"Akamai, making other Security companies look bad." -- Security and Risk Management Leader in the Retail Industry

"App and API Protector Is A Must For Our Overall Security Program!" -- Senior Security Engineer in the Finance Industry

"Top WAF solution, perfect coverage, detection and prevention capabilities" -- Risk & Operations Security Manager in the Media Industry

"Powerful, but yet easy to manage" -- Technician in the Manufacturing Industry

"Great partnership & flexibility with an industry-leading solution & service" -- SVP Technology Engineering in the Finance Industry

We would like to thank all our customers for their support and partnership in tackling the internet's largest and most complex cybersecurity challenges.

Additional Information

To learn more about Akamai's latest security innovations please join us at the upcoming virtual Akamai Security Summit to hear from experts and industry leaders.

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The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 25 March 2021