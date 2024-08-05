It’s a New World: APIs Protected by the Power of N
In June 2024, Akamai officially acquired Noname Security, and we are pleased to unveil a global campaign that describes the outcome. Dubbed the “Power of N,” this campaign conveys to our worldwide customers, partners, and prospects why and how our Akamai API Security product has changed.
API SecurityN : Exponential protection for all your APIs
APIs are deployed throughout corporate infrastructures and play a crucial role in enabling the user experiences, as well as the system-to-system interactions, that we all take for granted. The number of APIs is growing rapidly — too rapidly to be adequately protected — which is why APIs are also emerging as prime attack vectors for cybercriminals who are looking to steal sensitive data.
To answer this protection challenge, security teams need an exponential shift in the numbers of APIs they can see and test, and they need exponentially faster ways to remediate vulnerabilities or all-out attacks.
Enter Akamai API Security to the Power of N: exponential protection for all your APIs.
Our API SecurityN campaign centers on a video in which some of the real people within our newly combined API Security team are interviewed by one of our security research team members Tricia Howard.
It’s not easy to explain what happens behind the doors of any acquisition, but we’ve asked our people to tell the story in a fun way that will resonate with anyone who’s had to give a substantive explanation of “what happened to our product” to a broad audience.
The API landscape is growing exponentially
The core message stems from this reality: The API landscape is already sprawling, but with APIs powering the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) it will grow exponentially. Akamai’s API Security solution provides exponentially more testing and better defense for an exponentially growing threat. Even threat remediation is exponentially faster with Akamai API Security’s array of prebuilt integrations.
Ultimately, “the Power of N” is the difference between the number of APIs you fully protect today and the number you’ll fully protect after you implement Akamai API Security.
The Power of N: Protect, stop, and accelerate
Amid the fun, the video interview also clearly articulates the specific ways Akamai API Security addresses the new level of threats to APIs.
The most outstanding new capabilities of our Akamai API Security product include the abilities to:
Protect APIs across all environments. You now have the ability to analyze traffic from all types of environments and enjoy more flexibility for deployment without introducing complexity.
Stop API vulnerabilities before they reach production. You can now test APIs and detect vulnerabilities during the development cycle, to not only prevent security risks but also save the significant cost of fixing APIs after they’re in production. The result? You deliver more secure applications faster.
Accelerate API threat remediation. You can now use integrations that seamlessly connect with your existing security stack to accelerate remediation activities, block API threats with native Akamai web application firewall (WAF) integrations, and use additional threat intelligence to pinpoint attacks with greater accuracy.
Learn more
We invite you to hop over to our API SecurityN landing page to watch the video and dive into a range of educational materials on how to achieve exponential protections for your APIs.
Please also follow our social media accounts — LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and Facebook — for video outtakes and other content associated with our Power of N campaign.