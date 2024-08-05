It’s a New World: APIs Protected by the Power of N

APIs are deployed throughout corporate infrastructures and play a crucial role in enabling the user experiences, as well as the system-to-system interactions, that we all take for granted. The number of APIs is growing rapidly — too rapidly to be adequately protected — which is why APIs are also emerging as prime attack vectors for cybercriminals who are looking to steal sensitive data.

To answer this protection challenge, security teams need an exponential shift in the numbers of APIs they can see and test, and they need exponentially faster ways to remediate vulnerabilities or all-out attacks.

Enter Akamai API Security to the Power of N: exponential protection for all your APIs.