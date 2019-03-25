Guardicore Labs Launches Freely Available Public Resource For Investigating Malicious IP Addresses and Domains

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the launch of its Guardicore Threat Intelligence community resource. Developed by the Guardicore Labs research team, Guardicore Threat Intelligence is a freely available public resource for identifying and investigating malicious IP addresses and domains. With an easy to understand dashboard, Guardicore Threat Intelligence rates top attackers, top attacked ports and top malicious domains, giving security teams the insight they need to research and understand attacks and mitigate risks.

“Based on our deployment and technology Guardicore has a unique view of the most recent threats that are targeting servers in the cloud and in data centers. As a company we believe in giving back to the community and contributing where we can to the benefit of all. Thus, the Guardicore Labs research team has made its data and research available for the public,” said Pavel Gurvich, Co-founder and CEO, Guardicore. “With the launch of Guardicore Threat Intelligence, the cyber security community now has the opportunity to benefit from the same insights leveraged by Guardicore to protect its customers. Busy security teams can now benefit from a trusted, freely available resource that allows them to keep track of potential threats and enjoy unique analysis specific to data center attacks.”

Guardicore Threat Intelligence features

Guardicore Threat Intelligence is currently the only publicly available community resource to focus exclusively on data center attacks. Specifically, it includes data not available in other public feeds, including the role of IP addresses in specific attacks and detailed attack flow, providing context for attacks on Internet-facing servers with a single aggregated view. Security analysts, threat hunters, and incident response or forensics teams can leverage Guardicore Threat Intelligence as an aggregated source to verify threats, understand attack patterns, and update IoCs quickly, eliminating the need to check multiple feeds and accelerating the time to response. Ultimately, Guardicore Threat Intelligence can help defenders anticipate future attacks and mitigate risks. Guardicore sources data from its Guardicore Global Sensors Network (GGSN), which streams early threat information to Guardicore Labs’ team for new attack identification and analysis.

Availability & contributions

Guardicore Threat Intelligence is freely available now at https://threatintelligence.guardicore.com. Contributions are welcome. Guardicore Labs invites the cybersecurity community to contribute to its Threat Intelligence knowledge base by submitting data, asking questions and collaborating with Guardicore researchers on additional findings.

Guardicore labs

Guardicore Labs is a global research team, consisting of hackers, cybersecurity researchers and industry experts. Its mission is to deliver cutting-edge cyber security research, lead and participate in academic research and provide analysis, insights and response methodologies to the latest cyber threats. Guardicore Labs helps Guardicore customers and the security community to continually enhance their security posture and protect critical business applications and infrastructure.

Creators of Infection Monkey, a popular open-source network resiliency test tool, Guardicore Labs’ high-profile threat discoveries include the Hexmen multiple attack campaigns targeting database services, the Bondnet botnet used to mine different cryptocurrencies, Operation Prowli, a traffic manipulation and cryptocurrency mining campaign, and Butter, a brute force SSH attack on Linux machines that leaves a backdoor to deliver a Samba payload.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization’s core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand microsegmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment.