What is AI learning?

AI learning refers to the process by which machines acquire knowledge and skills from data and experience. Unlike traditional programming, where rules are explicitly coded, AI learning allows systems to learn patterns, make predictions, and improve autonomously from AI algorithms and programs. Techniques such as machine learning and deep learning drive this ability, enabling computers to analyze vast datasets and solve complex problems efficiently. The quality and diversity of training data plays a crucial role in the learning process, directly impacting the performance and fairness of AI systems. AI learning is at the core that powers technologies like chatbots, natural language processing, and robotics.