快速創新浪潮下的 AI 安全防護

像您這樣的企業正大舉投資 AI，從對話式 AI 應用到自主型 AI 系統皆然。然而，創新競賽也同時打開了新的攻擊大門，可能干擾 AI 運作並損害品牌聲譽。透過這份報告，您將瞭解：

  • 企業 AI 應用程式面臨的新興威脅，例如提示注入，惡意輸出和機密資料外洩
  • 保護 AI 應用程式，監控威脅並維持 AI 系統運作的關鍵能力
  • Akamai 全新解決方案，專為協助企業保護其 AI 應用與大型語言模型 （LLM）而打造：Firewall for AI

報告預覽

下載報告