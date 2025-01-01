快速創新浪潮下的 AI 安全防護

像您這樣的企業正大舉投資 AI，從對話式 AI 應用到自主型 AI 系統皆然。然而，創新競賽也同時打開了新的攻擊大門，可能干擾 AI 運作並損害品牌聲譽。透過這份報告，您將瞭解：
- 企業 AI 應用程式面臨的新興威脅，例如提示注入，惡意輸出和機密資料外洩
- 保護 AI 應用程式，監控威脅並維持 AI 系統運作的關鍵能力
- Akamai 全新解決方案，專為協助企業保護其 AI 應用與大型語言模型 （LLM）而打造：Firewall for AI
