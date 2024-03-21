EFAFLEX Chooses Akamai and Orange Cyberdefense to Provide a Safe and Secure Experience for Their Customers

EFAFLEX is the leading manufacturer of high-speed spiral, roll-up, and folding doors. The company is a family business with strong and long-standing traditions. Headquartered in Bavaria, they deliver worldwide, servicing a huge variety of industries. Customers in more than 56 countries place their trust in EFAFLEX’s professional service ‘all about doors.’ Akamai is delighted that such an innovative company has chosen our company and Orange Cyberdefense to provide an enjoyable experience for their customers.

As a global market leader, EFAFLEX were hard-pressed to improve their security posture to guarantee that they were compliant with all regulations but also to ensure their customer base considered them as secure and reliable. They saw that a number of associated companies had recently been compromised and wanted to ensure that they had all safety measures in place to guarantee the safety of their own operations. EFAFLEX wanted to find a solution that would allow them to optimise their tech whilst providing an efficient process and affordable costs. They did extensive market analysis, using a scorecard to determine the best vendors.

Having conducted their research, EFAFLEX landed on Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. It immediately provided them with additional visibility on network flows and completely new ways of segmenting their traffic. They found our solution to be fast, simple, and intuitive, allowing them to fully safeguard their organisation’s critical assets. Before integrating the solution, the proof of concept allowed them to test out its operations before committing and saved them a lot of time and costs. Once EFAFLEX had made their decision, the comprehensive onboarding process gave them access to Akamai’s experienced tech experts, who were able to answer any of their questions in a timely and professional manner. In addition to working with us, EFAFLEX also really enjoyed collaborating with Orange Cyberdefense, serving as a bridge with Akamai.

Speaking about this fantastic collaboration, Johann Meyer (Team Lead of IT Infrastructure at EFAFLEX) said: ‘I have really enjoyed working with Akamai and Orange Cyberdefense. Communications has been super smooth and open from the very beginning, and we have gained a much better understanding of our network workflows. Knowing that we are so much better protected, and that we can deliver a safe experience to our customers, helps me to sleep much better at night. I am really looking forward to a continued collaboration and highly value the direct access we have to Akamai’s tech experts.’