Akamai & Queue-it Aim to Improve Online Experiences with Expanded Partnership

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, and Queue-it, a leader in virtual waiting room software and services, today announce a global commercial partnership agreement designed to offer enterprises a consumer-friendly means to manage the challenges caused by surges in website traffic. The new partnership gives customers an easily deployable solution that controls online traffic, treats site visitors fairly and scales across Akamai’s Intelligent Edge Platform, the world’s most pervasive cloud delivery platform.

Akamai and Queue-it first partnered in March 2021 on a joint “Vaccine Edge” offering, which helped governments and health systems worldwide handle spikes in COVID-19 vaccine registration site traffic. Thanks to the partnership, those capabilities are now available to organizations of all types to help gracefully and fairly manage traffic influxes during which visitors must wait to complete a transaction.

The Akamai-Queue-it partnership lets enterprises integrate Queue-it’s virtual waiting room without touching their codebase via Akamai’s EdgeWorkers edge computing solution, a particularly attractive option for online retailers with complex systems. Connecting at Akamai’s edge shields backend servers from traffic requests, which helps deliver improved and more reliable performance on the most business-critical days. The EdgeWorkers integration is beyond the reach of tech-savvy visitors who might manipulate client-side code to skip the online queue, ensuring retailers offer fair access to hyped launches and product releases.

“Everything from hyped product releases to critical government applications now happen online,” said Queue-it CEO Niels Henrik Sodemann. “The expanded Akamai-Queue-it partnership helps today's leading enterprises deliver fair online experiences no matter how much traffic the internet throws their way.”

“Today’s news shows the role edge computing can play in executing on critical internet campaigns across various business models,” said Shawn Michels, Vice President, Edge Product Management, Akamai. “Much like Akamai and Queue-it helped governments and health systems rapidly spin up vaccine registration waiting room capabilities, any organization doing business online can easily and securely deploy the same functions at massive scale.”

The Akamai-Queue-it solution is available to customers globally. For more information about the capabilities and simple implementation process, visit https://queue-it.com/blog/akamai-edgeworkers-waiting-room/.