Customer Trust: Akamai Is a Customer Favorite in 2025 Zero Trust Platforms Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, has been named a Customer Favorite in the “The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025.” Akamai also received the highest scores available in the Segmentation and Control, Pricing flexibility and transparency, and Supporting services and offerings criteria of the evaluated providers.

According to the report, “Forrester’s take. Organizations seeking a simplified and streamlined segmentation process for isolation and control of network traffic across multiple environments should evaluate Akamai Technologies.” Forrester also notes in the report, “Reference customers laud Akamai’s willingness to accommodate and take action based on customer feedback and become a trusted partner in their Zero Trust journey. Akamai Technologies is a Customer Favorite in this evaluation.”

In addition, the report notes, “Akamai’s pricing is among the easiest to follow, offering a single contract structure spanning various deployment types.” Finally, Forrester wrote in the report, “Akamai’s supporting services are comprehensive, with full consultative services through to implementation and threat hunting services to support customers well after deployment.”

“Our customer-first focus has always been a differentiator, and we believe it is a big reason Forrester named Akamai a Customer Favorite in its ‘2025 Wave report on Zero Trust Platforms.’ We’ve built a culture around a customer-first approach that delivers solutions that can meet the changing needs of the organizations we protect,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “Many of our customers turn to Akamai’s Zero Trust architecture because it provides a consistent and pragmatic way to manage risk across increasingly fragmented environments. Our platform allows organizations to grant access based on identity and context rather than network location, to contain lateral movement through precise segmentation, and to maintain visibility without introducing operational complexity.”

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