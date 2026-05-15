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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation for AWS

Prevent breaches and lateral movement in AWS and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

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AWS partner: Amazon Linux Ready, AWS Outposts Ready, Security Software Competency

AWS Advanced Technology Partner

Guardicore is an Advanced Technology Partner for AWS microsegmentation, with security competency. As a powerful third-party tool, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation uses deep visibility to map your entire IT infrastructure and its communication and dependencies in an intuitive way.

This map supports a multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure and helps teams to ensure that their security posture is maintained, and that they understand how their applications and environments interact and depend on each other. It also provides the basis for building a smart, flexible, and tight microsegmentation security policy. Altogether, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation makes the shared responsibility model of the AWS cloud simple to manage and maintain.

Use Cases

Fully integrated microsegmentation for AWS

Fully integrated microsegmentation for AWS

  • Full integration with EC2 APIs allows users to see native cloud information and AWS-specific data on the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation dashboard
  • Automatically pull EC2 tags and use them when visualizing and creating policy for EC2 instances
  • Send detected security incidents and policy violations, in real time, to AWS Security Hub

Granular visibility at process level

Granular visibility at process level

  • Add visibility to your instances, down to process level
  • Automatically discover applications and flows, integrating with the AWS API to use asset information for labeling and identification
  • Put visibility to good use, creating application-aware policies that reduce risk in the cloud, covering your role in the shared responsibility model

Take your microsegmentation beyond AWS

Take your microsegmentation beyond AWS

  • Manage one simple microsegmentation policy across regions and VPCs, containers, VMs, and on-premises
  • Achieve visibility and control down to Layer 7 in a multicloud environment
  • Include strong breach detection and incident response to complement your microsegmentation, and bring complete security to your instances

Resources

Solution Brief

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Protection for AWS Workloads

Safeguard your AWS workloads and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

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White paper

Protecting Workloads in AWS with Comprehensive Segmentation

Secure your cloud journey with confidence.

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Product Brief

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Product Brief

A complete overview of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

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Solution Brief

Implementing Microsegmentation in Hybrid Clouds

Understand application dependencies to segment your hybrid cloud infrastructure.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Demo

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is the fastest way to visualize and segment your assets in the data center, cloud, or hybrid cloud infrastructure. Request a demo.

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