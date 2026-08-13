As Kagan explains, some of the world’s largest companies use TrafficPeak to understand what’s happening on their platforms. “Because TrafficPeak gives real-time visibility into all traffic, it allows companies to detect piracy or abuse.”

One Akamai customer experiencing the power of TrafficPeak firsthand is Elkjøp, a solid market leader in consumer electronics and white goods in the Nordics.

“During the Black Friday Weeks campaign, at peak traffic time, we experienced an enormous DDoS attack involving 3,000 IP addresses across 80 countries. TrafficPeak spotted the attack immediately while Akamai’s security services gave us the protection necessary to contain the attack,” says Jonas Petersson, Team Lead for Ecommerce, Elkjøp Nordic AS.

By using TrafficPeak analytics, Akamai customers can also predict geographic regions with the highest demand. Akamai’s CDN can then prioritize content delivery to those regions to ensure high-definition streaming without buffering during peak viewership.

Another common way companies leverage TrafficPeak is to enable personalized content recommendations. For instance, with a view into streaming user viewing habits, search queries, and engagement, a streaming platform can use Akamai’s CDN to deliver highly tailored recommendations that boost watch time and user retention.

Gaming companies use TrafficPeak to monitor traffic spikes, gaining insight into the success of their latest game update. Even companies using multiple CDNs can store all their traffic logs with TrafficPeak rather than buy a third-party data observability tool.

“We are excited to provide real-time observability to all Akamai delivery and security customers. Akamai customers are hungry for a scalable observability solution to handle Akamai-scale workloads without effort or ruinous costs,” concludes Kagan.