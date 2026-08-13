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Background

Hydrolix

Akamai partner enables managed service that generates unprecedented data value and insights for Akamai customers

Hydrolix logo

Location

Portland, Oregon
hydrolix.io

Industry

High Tech

Key Impacts

  • Reduces data costs
  • Provides data insights
  • Allows long-term storage

Solution

Cloud Computing
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Changing the economics of big data

Founded in 2018 to rid the world of data anxiety, Hydrolix combines real-time stream processing, indexed search, and decoupled storage in a cloud data platform that processes terabyte-scale transaction data at 4x less cost than similar systems. Purpose-built to make big data cost-effective to collect, retain, and query, the company works with some of the world’s largest companies, changing how they manage and leverage their data.

Through an Akamai and Hydrolix partnership comes the TrafficPeak offering: a managed observability platform that runs on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

Dramatically reducing data and observability costs

Data is often a business’s number one expense after payroll. In fact, observability can account for 30% of total cloud spend, putting tremendous pressure on IT to reduce data costs. Because it’s expensive to collect data at scale, companies often rely on high-level metrics or summary data. 

Recognizing the need for customers to gain granular visibility into their logs and data more affordably, Akamai entered into commercial arrangement with Hydrolix to enable the TrafficPeak Observability Platform. A managed service running on Akamai Cloud, TrafficPeak allows customers to ingest, query, and retain massive amounts of data for a long period of time, at a fraction of the cost of other technologies. Moreover, as a fully managed service, TrafficPeak reduces the human and technology resources typically required to manage and analyze such large data volumes. 

According to Marty Kagan, Co-Founder and CEO of Hydrolix, “TrafficPeak is 75% less expensive than other providers. Enabling Akamai customers to leverage all their data rather than discard it to save costs may give them a competitive advantage.”

Enabling more insights from more data

With TrafficPeak, Akamai customers can gain critical insights into their applications, users, and infrastructure with customizable dashboards, subsecond query performance, and automatic scheduled data retention. Plus, integration is effortless. For example, TrafficPeak integrates seamlessly with Akamai security information and event management (SIEM) and DataStream 2 data to offer consolidated visibility into security incidents and application performance, all on a single dashboard. By leveraging TrafficPeak to correlate SIEM data with delivery data, customers can identify potential security threats, such as uncommon traffic spikes.

Supporting a range of business needs

As Kagan explains, some of the world’s largest companies use TrafficPeak to understand what’s happening on their platforms. “Because TrafficPeak gives real-time visibility into all traffic, it allows companies to detect piracy or abuse.”

One Akamai customer experiencing the power of TrafficPeak firsthand is Elkjøp, a solid market leader in consumer electronics and white goods in the Nordics.

“During the Black Friday Weeks campaign, at peak traffic time, we experienced an enormous DDoS attack involving 3,000 IP addresses across 80 countries. TrafficPeak spotted the attack immediately while Akamai’s security services gave us the protection necessary to contain the attack,” says Jonas Petersson, Team Lead for Ecommerce, Elkjøp Nordic AS.

By using TrafficPeak analytics, Akamai customers can also predict geographic regions with the highest demand. Akamai’s CDN can then prioritize content delivery to those regions to ensure high-definition streaming without buffering during peak viewership.

Another common way companies leverage TrafficPeak is to enable personalized content recommendations. For instance, with a view into streaming user viewing habits, search queries, and engagement, a streaming platform can use Akamai’s CDN to deliver highly tailored recommendations that boost watch time and user retention.

Gaming companies use TrafficPeak to monitor traffic spikes, gaining insight into the success of their latest game update. Even companies using multiple CDNs can store all their traffic logs with TrafficPeak rather than buy a third-party data observability tool. 

“We are excited to provide real-time observability to all Akamai delivery and security customers. Akamai customers are hungry for a scalable observability solution to handle Akamai-scale workloads without effort or ruinous costs,” concludes Kagan.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only cloud-native data platform purpose-built for terabyte-scale workloads. Enabling real-time observability without limits, Hydrolix was founded to change the economics of big data and address the anxiety, technical roadblocks, and limitations of today’s solutions. Learn more about how Hydrolix helps organizations enjoy their data at hydrolix.io.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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