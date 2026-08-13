Founded in 2018 to rid the world of data anxiety, Hydrolix combines real-time stream processing, indexed search, and decoupled storage in a cloud data platform that processes terabyte-scale transaction data at 4x less cost than similar systems. Purpose-built to make big data cost-effective to collect, retain, and query, the company works with some of the world’s largest companies, changing how they manage and leverage their data.
Through an Akamai and Hydrolix partnership comes the TrafficPeak offering: a managed observability platform that runs on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.