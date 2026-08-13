Harmonic has got two business units. One focuses on broadband, one focuses on video. I'm part of the video side of the business, and we focus on technology for streaming and broadcast. We've been part of the transition from legacy video equipment to the migration to the cloud. For some folks, it's more economical to keep it on-prem, some to move it all to the cloud. What we're seeing is a lot of hybrid solutions. Part on-premise is what makes sense to keep on on-premise, and then what makes sense move to the cloud and connect the two. The partnership between Harmonic and Akamai can solve multiple different problems. On the one hand, for pure streamers, this is a very cost-effective solution with a best-of-breed technology for the stream perspective and best-of-breed technology from a cloud perspective. On the other hand, if we look at traditional players that kept everything on-premise, this combo can now allow them to start moving stuff to the cloud or having a hybrid solution. For example, you put a lot of your encoding on-premise in your data center, but then you put your storage, DVR, origin in the cloud and use that elasticity.



Beyond the traditional workflows of playout, encoding, streaming, we can now add to that primary distribution, as well, with the connectivity of the Akamai cloud, and the Harmonic technology is a perfect fit for that. The reason we chose to work with Akamai to power VOS360 is really because of the key traits that the Akamai Connected Cloud provide. The way the Akamai Connected Cloud is built based on the footprint of the CDN is different from how the typical hyperscaler data centers are built. This is more focused on media. It brings a better benefit to how media is delivered. It's far closer to the end subscriber, which means lower latency and lower cost. That for us is critical when we look at video workflows. This partnership with Akamai is exactly what we were looking for to grow our SaaS business.