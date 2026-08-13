At any given moment, millions of people across the globe are playing CROSSFIRE, one of the world’s largest free-to-play online games. CROSSFIRE rewards speed, skill, and strategy in action-packed battles, and players work hard to be the best. Though the basic game experience is free, devoted gamers pay for upgraded weapons, body armor, and other items to boost their scores and rise through the ranks.



It’s serious entertainment and big business for Smilegate West. As the publisher of CROSSFIRE for audiences in the Americas, the European Union, and the Middle East and North Africa, the company knows just how immersive the experience can be. Gamers download CROSSFIRE and other games from the company’s Z8Games portal to get swept away by the action and escape the routine of everyday life. Any interruptions in gameplay can ruin their state of flow.

“In games like CROSSFIRE where speed and quick decisions matter, even a one-millisecond lag can have a negative impact on a player’s score, and a dropped connection is even worse,” says Arash Haghighi, senior manager of IT infrastructure and security at Smilegate West. “We want players to have the best experience possible, so low latency and stable connectivity are our highest priorities.”

Haghighi oversees multiple data centers globally, making sure the IT infrastructure can support fast, uninterrupted gameplay for CROSSFIRE and other games — no matter how many players join in. One of the biggest challenges Haghighi faces is the growing threat of DDoS attacks. Over the past several years, attacks have become larger and more sophisticated, and the video game industry is a prime target. Volumetric attacks can take games offline and affect thousands of players in a matter of seconds. Or they can be more targeted, increasing latency just enough to give one player an advantage over others. Either way, unmitigated attacks can leave a dent in revenue and reputation.

“When players have a bad experience with a game, they aren’t afraid to tell everyone in the gaming community — and news travels fast in online forums and social media,” says Haghighi. “There’s a real risk of losing market share to competitors.”