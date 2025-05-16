Security teams often struggle to test APIs at scale because they lack accurate schemas or complete API inventories. This integration eliminates that bottleneck by pairing Akamai’s comprehensive API discovery and schema generation with Snyk’s developer-friendly testing engine.
By combining Akamai and Snyk, organizations gain complete confidence that every API is accounted for and secured. Together, the two solutions eliminate blind spots created by shadow or unmanaged APIs while reducing the time and effort required to test at scale.
The key takeaways are:
- Complete API visibility: Akamai continuously discovers every API, including shadow, unmanaged, and AI-generated endpoints, and generates accurate schemas.
- Seamless integration: APIs and schemas flow directly into Snyk, eliminating manual exports or schema management.
- Flexible testing options: Test APIs with Akamai’s Active Testing, Snyk’s developer-friendly DAST, or both—depending on your workflows.
- Shift-left remediation: Developers can identify and fix vulnerabilities earlier in the SDLC while security teams retain full oversight.
- Stronger collaboration: Joint solution unites development and security teams around a single, integrated workflow without slowing innovation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Akamai continuously discovers APIs across CDNs, WAFs, gateways, cloud environments, and even source code repositories. It also classifies and generates OpenAPI schemas automatically, ensuring teams always have an up-to-date view of every API.
Snyk provides the dynamic application security testing (DAST) capability. Once Akamai synchronizes APIs and schemas into Snyk, developers can launch scans directly in their CI/CD pipelines or within Snyk’s interface to identify vulnerabilities early.
No. With this integration, schema generation and synchronization are automated. There’s no need to manually export or upload spec files, which saves time and reduces operational overhead.
Developers can trigger API scans with a single click in Snyk using accurate data from Akamai. This helps shift security left by finding vulnerabilities earlier in the SDLC, while allowing them to keep working in the tools they already use.
Customers can use Akamai’s built-in Active Testing, Snyk’s API & Web DAST, or both. This flexibility ensures testing fits into existing security and development workflows without disruption.
Security teams get centralized oversight of the API landscape through Akamai, while developers run tests and remediate issues directly in Snyk. Both teams work from the same data, strengthening alignment without slowing delivery.
Together, Akamai and Snyk give organizations confidence that every API is discovered, tested, and protected. The integration reduces blind spots, lowers the time and effort needed to test APIs, accelerates remediation, and decreases the risk of API-driven breaches.