Simplify Compliance with Zero Trust

While security teams know that meeting compliance requirements doesn’t necessarily equate to being a secure business, they’re also well aware of what a failed audit can mean.

That’s why meeting the security requirements of the many different regulations takes up so much of their time. Compliance is hard, and the definition of a user has changed:

It can mean cloud, on-premises, and mobile applications,

or

Employees onsite, at home, or in a coffee house,

or even

Partners, suppliers, and third-party apps

Defining the perimeter is almost impossible. How do you restrict access to sensitive information? How do you scope the audit environment?

Akamai’s Zero Trust portfolio eliminates the chaos, ensuring that access is granted only when explicitly allowed. Users and applications are only given access to the resources they need. This removes implicit trust, enforces least-privilege access, defines boundaries, and ensures minimal risk of compromise.

Whether it’s HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX, or others, Akamai’s comprehensive Zero Trust portfolio can help prepare you for any audit. You’ll be able to verify the identity of your users no matter where they’re coming from. And whether you’re running on legacy systems or cutting-edge cloud environments, you’re ensuring access only where necessary, without exposing your entire network.

Additionally, with Akamai’s industry-leading Zero Trust segmentation, you’ll see how workloads are communicating throughout the network and you’ll be better prepared to scope the environment required for an audit. Plus, with our leading team of researchers and threat hunters, Akamai monitors the entire process and detects threats that bypass most security tools.

With Akamai Zero Trust, you get understanding and control over network communications and access, delivering audit readiness and — just as importantly — less work for your security team.