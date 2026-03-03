Choose the Right GPU on Akamai Cloud for Your AI Workload

AI inference, natural language processing, computer vision, video analytics, rendering, and scientific visualization all rely on GPUs. The challenge is that not all GPU workloads look the same. Some require large memory for complex models. Some are dominated by real-time video processing. Others are driven by graphics, rendering, 8K streaming, transcoding, or certified design workflows.
Akamai Cloud supports all these workloads with three NVIDIA GPU options, allowing customers to precisely match infrastructure to their specific workload needs.
NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
NVIDIA RTX™ 4000 Ada Generation
NVIDIA QuadroⓇ RTX 6000 (legacy professional GPUs)
Each of these GPUs excels at different types of inference and graphics workloads. Choosing the right one maximizes performance, controls cost, and eliminates overprovisioning.
The 3 GPU options on Akamai Cloud
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is a server-class GPU built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture with very large GPU memory and high parallel processing capability. It is designed to power sustained, production AI inference; fine-tuning; 8K streaming; transcoding; and high-fidelity visualization workloads.
NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation
NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation is a workstation-class professional GPU based on NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture. It delivers exceptional price and performance; a balance of graphics performance, AI acceleration, power efficiency, and compact form factor; and modern AV1 video workflows.
NVIDIA Quadro RTX series
NVIDIA Quadro RTX series GPUs remain a solution in NVIDIA’s professional GPU lineup. Quadros are widely used in certified design, CAD, and visualization workflows and offer long-term stability and comprehensive independent software vendor (ISV) certification.
Match the GPU to your workload
Choosing the right GPU is about picking the right GPU for your specific workload and data. NVIDIA provides thoughtful examples and descriptions to make GPU selection easier.
Blackwell is well-suited for agentic AI, fine-tuning, 8K gaming and streaming, hardware accelerated transcoding, physical AI, scientific computing, rendering, 3D graphics, and video applications. Ada Generation GPUs are best for 3D modeling, rendering, video creation, and modern AV1 transcoding workflows. Quadro GPUs are the proven GPU for certified professional graphics environments.
The strengths of these GPUs are even more pronounced when used on Akamai’s distributed cloud to meet the localized and distributed nature of these workloads. Conversational AI interacts with users around the world. Computer vision systems process video where it is generated. Rendering, simulation, and visualization are consumed by globally distributed teams.
Keeping all these workloads closer to the user improves performance, customer satisfaction, and reduces costs.
How to choose the right GPU for your workload
A helpful way to choose between the GPU options on Akamai Cloud is to start with how NVIDIA itself describes the workloads that each GPU is designed to accelerate and support.
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition: AI inference, fine-tuning and agentic AI workloads
NVIDIA positions the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition as appropriate for accelerating workloads that span AI inference, fine-tuning, agentic AI, physical AI, scientific computing, rendering, 3D graphics, and video applications. NVIDIA groups these together because this class of GPU is built to handle large inference pipelines, model fine-tuning, 8K AAA title support, and 8K chroma subsampling, along with high-fidelity visual and simulation tasks in production environments.
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are available in 1-card, 2-card, and 4-card plans. Learn more.
RTX 4000 Ada Generation: Video content creation and streaming, complex rendering, and 3D modeling workloads
The RTX 4000 Ada Generation is ideal for 3D modeling, complex rendering, and video content creation and streaming. It’s also great for AI image generation and inference for small language models (SLMs). This reflects its role as a powerful professional workstation GPU for visualization, graphics, and multimedia workflows, with the added benefit of Tensor cores that can accelerate AI inference inside those workflows.
Quadro RTX series: CAD, design visualization, and graphics
Quadro GPUs have been positioned by NVIDIA for professional graphics, CAD, design visualization, and certified rendering pipelines. Quadro remains synonymous with stable, certified graphics environments used across engineering and design industries.
Using these NVIDIA workload descriptions as a guide makes it easier to map your application to the right GPU (Table).
Workload type
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
RTX 4000 Ada Generation
Quadro RTX series
Agentic AI inference (conversational, multimodal, reasoning)
Excellent for sustained, large model inference and high throughput services
Suitable for image generation and SLMs, smaller scale, or workstation-based inference
Limited, not optimized for modern AI inference
Physical AI (computer vision, video analytics, monitoring)
Excellent for high-resolution streams, multicamera inputs, and real-time processing
Good for lighter vision workloads and localized processing
Moderate for graphics driven visualization of video outputs
Scientific computing and large dataset visualization
Excellent because of large GPU memory and parallel performance
Moderate for workstation level visualization
Moderate for legacy visualization workflows
Rendering, 3D graphics, and ray tracing
Good for large scenes and server hosted visualization
Excellent for workstation rendering and interactive graphics
Excellent for certified professional rendering workflows
8K video processing and multimedia pipelines
Good for high throughput video and inference combined
Excellent for video creation, streaming, and editing
Good for graphics-focused video workflows
Certified CAD and design applications
Moderate
Good
Excellent with long-standing ISV certifications
Compact workstation deployment
Limited
Excellent
Good
Comparison chart: Choosing the right GPU for your workload
Why Blackwell matters for these workloads on a distributed cloud
NVIDIA’s own workload examples for the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition align closely with the types of workloads that thrive on Akamai Cloud’s distributed architecture. These GPU intensive workloads are latency sensitive, data intensive, and often geographically distributed by nature.
Agentic AI: Conversational, multimodal, and reasoning systems
Agentic AI systems ingest text, images, and other inputs from users in real time. The system must respond quickly and often operate as part of a live application experience.
NVIDIA highlights agentic AI as a primary workload for Blackwell because of its ability to sustain and scale high throughput inference with large language models (LLMs) and multimodal models that require tens of gigabytes of GPU memory for inference. When these systems run on Akamai’s distributed cloud, inference happens closer to users, reducing latency and accelerating responsiveness for conversational and multimodal interactions across regions.
This is where Blackwell and a distributed cloud align. The GPU on Akamai Cloud handles the scale of the model and the inference load. Akamai delivers proximity to users and global reach.
Physical AI: Computer vision, video analytics, and real-world monitoring
Physical AI workloads involve high-resolution video streams, cameras, sensors, and continuous visual input from the real world. These inputs are generated at the edge, not in a central data center.
Blackwell GPUs are able to process large visual inputs, run complex vision inference efficiently, and transcode high-resolution video streams in real time, making them ideal for physical AI. When paired with Akamai’s distributed infrastructure, video and sensor data can be processed closer to where it is created instead of being backhauled to a distant region.
Akamai’s distributed cloud reduces bandwidth costs, lowers latency for decision-making, keeps data processed within required geographic boundaries, and enables real-time monitoring and analytics at scale.
Scientific computing, rendering, 3D graphics, and video processing
NVIDIA groups scientific computing, rendering, 3D graphics, and video applications together because they are all memory-intensive parallel workloads that benefit from large GPU memory and advanced RT and Tensor cores.
These workloads often support distributed teams, remote visualization, digital twins, simulation environments, and video pipelines that must be accessed globally.
Running scientific computing on Blackwell GPUs inside Akamai’s distributed cloud allows high-fidelity graphics, rendering, and simulation outputs to be delivered closer to users, designers, engineers, and operators without requiring centralized GPU farms.
The intersection of Blackwell and Akamai
NVIDIA defines the types of workloads Blackwell is built for. Akamai provides the distributed infrastructure that allows those workloads to run closer to where data is created and consumed.
Blackwell GPUs on Akamai Cloud enable large-scale inference, fine-tuning, vision processing, and visual computing.
Akamai extends those workloads globally with low latency and local data proximity.
Running agentic AI, physical AI, and advanced visual computing on Blackwell GPUs on Akamai’s distributed cloud allows performance to scale in real-world environments, not just inside a single, centralized data center.
Tags