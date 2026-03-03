Choose the Right GPU on Akamai Cloud for Your AI Workload

AI inference, natural language processing, computer vision, video analytics, rendering, and scientific visualization all rely on GPUs. The challenge is that not all GPU workloads look the same. Some require large memory for complex models. Some are dominated by real-time video processing. Others are driven by graphics, rendering, 8K streaming, transcoding, or certified design workflows.

Akamai Cloud supports all these workloads with three NVIDIA GPU options, allowing customers to precisely match infrastructure to their specific workload needs.

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition NVIDIA RTX™ 4000 Ada Generation NVIDIA QuadroⓇ RTX 6000 (legacy professional GPUs)

Each of these GPUs excels at different types of inference and graphics workloads. Choosing the right one maximizes performance, controls cost, and eliminates overprovisioning.